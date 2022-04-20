Flood Warning issued for Leake by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-21 10:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-24 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis. The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant. Target Area: Lauderdale; Tipton The Flood Advisory is extended for the following rivers in Tennessee...Arkansas Mississippi River at Osceola For the Lower Mississippi River...including Tiptonville, Caruthersville, Osceola, Memphis, Tunica Mhoon Landing, Helena elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Osceola. * WHEN...Until early Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, In Tennessee, fields are flooding west of the northwest tip of Crutcher Lake. In Mississippi County, Arkansas Road 442 is flooded at Mill Bayou just inside the levee. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 24.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 8.3 feet Thursday, May 12. - Action stage is 24.0 feet. - Flood stage is 28.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
