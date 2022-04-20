ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Intruder' at embassy in DC shot dead by Secret Service

By Luke Barr
ABC News
 2 days ago

An alleged "intruder" at the Peruvian Embassy in Washington, D.C., was shot and killed by Secret Service Wednesday morning, according to authorities.

The suspect was found smashing windows of the Peruvian ambassador's residence, D.C. Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee told reporters.

The ambassador's relatives were inside and called the police just after 8 a.m., Contee said.

The suspect was shot "following a confrontation" in the backyard of the residence, the Secret Service said. Contee said the suspect allegedly pulled a metal stake on police. Officers used lethal force when Tasers didn't work, he said.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images - PHOTO: A Metropolitan Police officer controls traffic on the street near the Peruvian Embassy in the tony Chevy Chase neighborhood, April 20, 2022, in Washington, D.C.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images - PHOTO: Local and federal law enforcement officials work outside the Peruvian Embassy, April 20, 2022, in Washington, D.C.

Contee said a motive remains under investigation, adding that it's unclear if the suspect knew it was an ambassador’s residence.

The Peruvian ambassador's residence was damaged by the break-in but the ambassador, his family and staff, along with Secret Service agents, are all safe, the embassy said in a statement.

Two officers are being evaluated for injuries, Contee said.

ABC News' Conor Finnegan contributed to this report.

