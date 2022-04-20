ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mariposa County, CA

A Dad And His Son Fell 500 Feet Off A Cliff While In Their Car, And They Miraculously Survived

Chip Chick
Chip Chick
 1 day ago

The Mariposa County Sheriff's Department posted on Facebook about a terrifying accident that turned into a life or death situation for a father and son driving in California.

Scott Anderson and his 11-year-old son were driving on the highway beside an embankment when their car rolled off the edge.

There were no signs of a connection to the father's driving, and the California Highway Patrol detected no substances on the scene that could have impacted the accident.

The Toyota flipped several times before the vehicle landed far down the hillside.

A firefighter unit encountered a road marker that had been run over, but it was difficult to identify what had happened. Luckily, a firefighter was able to spot the wrecked car, even at a distance.

Search and Rescue came to the scene along with an ambulance. Unfortunately, the elements were against the team. Wind and rain obscured their view of the scene and presented additional logistical roadblocks.

Once the car was secured, rescuers began pulling it up the slope. The father and son were taken to the local hospital and were conscious and communicative.

According to the sheriff's estimate, the Andersons fell between 400 and 500 feet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UIuAw_0fEjGCh900
Mariposa County Sheriff's Department; pictured above firefighters and a Search and Rescue team

Sign up for Chip Chick's newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

He told CBS San Francisco, "I know the ropes they were using were 600-foot ropes, and once they reached the patients, they had about 100 feet left."

The county sheriff described the scene saying, "The area that this car went off is an extremely steep canyon and it's an extremely rural area of the county."

He also said about the firefighter who found the father and son, "Their brave actions and their skills were able to find this vehicle."

He concluded that the pair had been lucky. They were both wearing their seatbelts and only suffered minor injuries.

Still, the sheriff considered the positive outcome miraculous. "Definitely, somebody was looking out for them."

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Mother-of-four falls to her death in front of husband while hiking Utah cliff

A hiker fell to her death in front of her husband while walking in the Utah wilderness, police said.The Sevier County Sheriff's Office said on Sunday that Candice Thompson, 26, of Richfield, Utah, died in hospital that evening after falling between 75 and 100 feet from a cliff.Ms Thompson and her husband had been hiking in an area known as the "Bull's Head", with local search and rescue (SAR) officers receiving a distress notice at 1pm."At the time her husband was with her and called 911 while running to try to get to her," the sheriff's office said of Ms...
ACCIDENTS
CBS Sacramento

WATCH: Driver Rescued After Crashing Into Canal Near Waterford

STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) – Crews worked quickly to rescue a driver who crashed into an irrigation canal on Wednesday morning. The scene was just west of Waterford. Authorities say a driver somehow ended up accidentally crashing into a Modesto Irrigation District canal. With the car nearly fully submerged in the water, Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District crews waded into the canal to rescue the driver. Rescuers say the driver was suffering from hyperthermia symptoms when they pulled her out. No one else was in the vehicle when it crashed, authorities say.
WATERFORD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
County
Mariposa County, CA
State
California State
City
Mariposa, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
Mariposa County, CA
Accidents
Mariposa County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
The Independent

Tourist dies after falling off raft on Grand Canyon rapids tour

A 68-year-old woman died after falling into the water during a whitewater rafting trip in the Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona. Mary Kelley from Steamboat Springs, Colorado, fell into the water on Thursday morning on the ninth day of her boat journey near Hance Rapid on the Colorado River, according to the National Park Service.Others in the group she was travelling with managed to get her out of the water. She was unresponsive and CPR was performed until emergency services got to the scene. Park officials were alerted that CPR was in progress at around 11.18am on 24...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Cbs San Francisco
Daily Mail

Autistic teenager who vanished in California three years ago is found sleeping on the street outside Utah convenience store after cop invited shivering 19-year-old to warm up in car before doing finger scan

An autistic teenager who disappeared from California three years ago has been found more than 740 miles away in Utah. Connerjack Oswalt, 19, was reported missing by his family in Clearlake on September 28, 2019 when he was just 16 years old. Summit County Sheriff's Office received reports of a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Facebook
KRON4 News

Police: Man arrested after slapping toddler

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Police arrested a man at a hotel late Thursday after he struck his four-year-old toddler in the face while he was under the influence of alcohol, according to a Facebook post. Officers responded to a hotel on the 200 block of South Airport Boulevard after receiving reports of the alleged […]
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Daily Mail

Tragedy for elderly couple that vanished while driving RV through Nevada: Husband, 72, is found dead and his wife, 69, is airlifted to hospital after their empty camper is discovered stuck in the mud

An elderly Indianapolis couple who vanished ten day ago during a West Coast RV trip has been found on a remote mountain in Nevada - with the husband dead and the wife needing medical care - as the pair apparently tried to seek higher ground to call for help after their camper got 'stuck in the mud.'
ACCIDENTS
KSBW.com

Killer of pregnant Gilroy 19-year-old still at large

GILROY, Calif. — Family and friends of 19-year-old Tatyanna Lopez gathered at her headstone in Gilroy to commemorate the one-year anniversary of her death. Her loved ones said her case has gone cold. "All we've heard is that they've done all they could do. That's what the Merced police...
GILROY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man arrested for stabbing boyfriend on Easter, police say

ATWATER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after he stabbed his boyfriend on Easter, according to the Atwater Police Department. Around 2:45 p.m. Sunday, officers were called out to Mercy Hospital in Merced after it was reported that a man suffering from stab wounds was being treated in the emergency room. At the hospital, […]
ATWATER, CA
Chip Chick

Chip Chick

New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Lifestyle, tech, and true crime content for women.

 https://www.chipchick.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy