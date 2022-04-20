Man taken into custody after standoff in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man has been taken into custody after a police standoff closed a section of Route 255 in Clearfield County for several hours.

A Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) was called to the home along Old Route 225 Road outside of DuBois when the US Marshals Service attempted to serve the man a federal warrant. He then barricaded himself inside the home with several weapons.

State police set up a command base and used a loudspeaker to talk to the man but failed to communicate a peaceful end to the standoff. The SERT team then forcibly entered the home using flashbang explosives and armored vehicles. The man was then captured by state police.

Old Route 225 Road between Sher De Lin Road and Hooverstown Road has since reopened.

ORIGINAL STORY — Police activity has left a section of PA 255 closed in Clearfield County late Wednesday morning.

All lanes of the route going both directions are closed between Old Route 225 Rd, Sher De Lin Road and Hooverstown Road outside of DuBois for the reported activity, according to 511pa .

State Police report if headed north, you’ll have to use I-80 at exit 101 and get off at exit 111 to State Park Road and Penfield.

Those heading south will have to use Sher-de-lin Road to Platt Road in order to continue on Route 255.

Details on the reported police activity are limited at this time.

Detours are currently in place utilizing I-80.

