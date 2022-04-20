ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Iberia, LA

Louisiana family of 13 loses everything in house fire, asks for community’s help to stay together

By Britt Lofaso
 1 day ago
NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — A fire that happened over the weekend in New Iberia left a family of 13 without a home. Now, they’re asking for help to stay together.

The matriarch of the family said time is now running out for her to find her children and grandchildren a place to live.

“Life is short, and things happen too fast. All it took was a second for me to walk from my stove to my bedroom, which was not even a foot away, not even a half a foot away, and then my house was gone,” Nettie Evans said.

Walking through the only room not devastated by the fire, Evans remembers the ten years she spent in this home, where she lived with her daughters and grandchildren.

“You give all your life,” Evans said. “I spent all my time at that stove, between the stove and the washing machine and the dryer, and running after my little Autistic grandson. It’s not easy.”

Saturday evening, Evans’ grandson, who is Autistic, knocked over a candle, Evans said. The family believes that’s how the fire started.

Evans said Red Cross put them up in a hotel for a few days, but only until Tuesday.

“I finally called my church this morning, they decided to put us up for another three nights, but then after that, I don’t have a plan,” Evans told News 10.

The Evans family is now looking to the community for help. They’ve started a GoFundMe to keep their family together and put a roof over their heads.

