Man charged with setting fire at California Home Depot

Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a man charged with setting a fire that gutted a Northern California Home Depot, prompted hundreds to flee and filled the sky with smoke was...

WISH-TV

Indianapolis man faces charges for setting a dog on fire

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Investigators say an Indianapolis man set his dog on fire because he couldn’t stop it from biting him. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office has charged Dustin Mitchell for torturing and mutilating an animal. On March 15, an officer with Indianapolis Animal Care Services was...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke man charged with arson for vehicle fire

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke man has been charged with arson after a vehicle fire early Thursday. Roanoke Fire-EMS was called at 4:17 a.m. March 24 to reports of a fire in a parking lot on the 2100 block of Dale Avenue; they found the vehicle on fire. Joseph...
ROANOKE, VA
Fox News

Bodies of California women last seen at wedding found in car submerged in river

Two California women who were last seen attending a wedding Sunday evening were found dead inside a car submerged in a river near a golf course days later. The women were identified as Alyssa Ros, 23, of Long Beach, and Xylona Gama, 22, of Stockton. The pair were last seen at the Spring Creek Country Club in Ripon, about 25 miles south of Stockton in Northern California.
RIPON, CA
Turnto10.com

California harbor deputies speak about capturing Warwick man accused in killing

California law enforcement authorities are speaking about their efforts to arrest a Warwick man accused of killing a California woman earlier this month. On Sunday, the Santa Cruz Harbor Patrol brought down Austin Michael Medeiros, the suspect in the killing of 28-year-old Emily Lobba of Kneeland, California. Harbor deputies said...
KNEELAND, CA
The Independent

Girl waiting to see Easter bunny hit by gunfire allegedly aimed by store owner at shoplifters

A nine-year-old girl waiting to see the Easter bunny at a shopping mall was struck by gunfire as a shoe seller allegedly fired at fleeing shoplifters.Youngster Ava Chruniak was in line to get her photo taken at the Mall of Victor valley in California, when the violence unfolded, according to police.Investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, claim that the incident happened when the co-owner of the Sole Addicts stored chased two shoplifters out of the store and opened fire.Officials say that the shots missed the shoplifters and hit the girl, who was taken to the Loma Linda...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KWQC

Burlington woman charged with setting fire at post office

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A Burlington woman was arrested after police say she set fire to a garbage can in a post office Tuesday. Traci Lynn Wilcox Andrews, 46, is charged with first-degree arson, a Class B felony and reckless use of fire. The Burlington Police and Fire Departments responded...
BURLINGTON, IA
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Cell Phone Of Missing Woman Visiting Houston For 24th Birthday Found Covered In Blood.

Felicia Marie Johnson went to Houston, Texas to celebrate her 24th birthday. On April 15, 2022, Felicia went to the Cover Girls Night Club at 10310 West Little York Road to apply for a job. According to KHOU 11, the uber Felicia requested was running late. An unidentified customer at the club offered Felicia a ride. She accepted. Felicia has not been seen or heard from since.
HOUSTON, TX
US News and World Report

Virginia Man Charged With Firing Shotgun on School Grounds

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (AP) — A northern Virginia man has been arrested after firing a shotgun on school grounds when a domestic disturbance spilled over from a nearby home. Prince William County Police say the 20-year-old man was arrested Thursday on the grounds of Rippon Middle School in Woodbridge. According...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
KWTX

Charged with Civil Rights Violations for Setting Fire to Synagogue

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - A federal grand jury indicted Franklin Barrett Sechriest with crimes related to the intentional fire set at the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Austin on October 31, 2021. Sechriest set fire to the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue at 9 p.m. October 31, 2021 where he was...
AUSTIN, TX
WKTV

Utica man facing charges in shots fired incident

Utica, N.Y. -- A Utica man is facing charges in a shots fired incident following a dispute with his neighbor on Friday. 56 year-old Stephen Strutynski is charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd, Menacing 2nd, and Reckless Endangerment 2nd. Utica Police were dispatched to the 1500 block of...
UTICA, NY
Wake Up Wyoming

Wyoming Drug Case Overturned Because Trooper Was Speeding?

Wyoming’s Supreme Court on Wednesday overturned the conviction of a man arrested near Cheyenne with 42 pounds of marijuana. Justices unanimously ruled that the Wyoming Highway Patrol officer who stopped the vehicle Joshua David Levenson was riding in when he was arrested should not have been driving more than 100 mph to catch up to the vehicle.
WYOMING STATE
The Gaston Gazette

Man charged with murder was returning fire, attorney says

A man charged with murder in a fatal shooting appears to have been returning fire after another man shot at him, a defense attorney said. Cornelius Tyrone "T.J." Duff Jr., 26, of Stanley, is accused of shooting and killing Stephon Markes Moore, 35, outside Moore's home on North Buckoak Street in Stanley the night of March 12, said Stanley Police Assistant Chief Scott Wright.
STANLEY, NC
Indy100

A$AP Rocky posted an eye-watering amount of bail money to get out of jail

A$AP Rocky has posted an eye-watering amount of bail money to be released from jail following his arrest in connection with a November shooting in California.The rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was returning from a vacation to Barbados with his girlfriend, beauty and fashion mogul Rihanna, when he was arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) at Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday (20 April).According to a booking report from a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, Mayers was booked into jail at 12:42pm local time. Alan Jackson, Mayers' lawyer, also confirmed that his client had been arrested....
LOS ANGELES, CA

