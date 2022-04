Max Verstappen admits that his rivalry with Charles Leclerc is “more natural” than that with Lewis Hamilton due to the history he has with the Ferrari driver. The Dutchman competed against Leclerc as teenagers in karting before their battles in Formula One. The pair famously locked horns back in 2019 when at the Austrian Grand Prix, Verstappen stole the Monegasque’s first victory on the final lap.Verstappen and Leclerc enjoyed clean duels for victory at the first two rounds of the 2022 season, with the Ferrari man coming out on top in Bahrain and the Red Bull driver fighting back in Saudi...

