New Lexus RZ 450e EV unveiled

Ford of Europe is in the middle of a major transition, as it will cease to be a standalone region next year as it also aims to transition to an all-electric lineup by 2030 or sooner. That process involves the retooling of several plants, as well as the possible closure of a couple more. Ford is also set to introduce seven new EVs in Europe by 2024 including a future electric Puma, while the E-Transit just entered production there earlier this month. Now, another one of those seven future models – the Ford Tourneo Custom EV – has just been teased once again ahead of its official reveal, which is scheduled for May 9th.

CARS ・ 3 HOURS AGO