ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

New Lexus RZ 450e EV unveiled

By Roland Hutchinson
GeekyGadgets
GeekyGadgets
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Lexus has unveiled its latest electric vehicle, the new Lexus RZ 450e, the company has been teasing the car for a while and it is now official. The Lexus RZ 450e is powered by two electric motors that produce a total of 308 horsepower, the car will have a 0 to...

www.geeky-gadgets.com

Comments / 0

Related
GeekyGadgets

2023 Hyundai Palisade debuts in New York

Hyundai has officially revealed the 2023 Palisade, which has been redesigned for the new model year. The Palisade and its Kia clone have been extremely popular SUVs, and the update brings a fresh interior and exterior design. The vehicle also gets updated convenience technologies, including a 12-inch navigation screen, integrated Wi-Fi hotspot, Digital Key 2 Touch, and an Ergo Motion Seat for the driver.
HOME & GARDEN
The Verge

VW’s Electrify America unveils new ‘human-centered’ EV charging stations

Electrify America, the electric vehicle charging company that’s a subsidiary of Volkswagen, announced plans to install new “human-centered” charging stations in several cities in California and New York, complete with solar panel awnings and a lounge-like waiting area. The company is also rolling out a slimmer, redesigned EV charger aimed at improving the customer experience.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CarBuzz.com

Why The Lexus LC 500 Is A Modern-Day Classic

We'll be honest; there isn't anything new with the 2022 Lexus LC Convertible compared to last year's model, but we just wanted to drive it again. Can you blame us? The last time we drove this car, it was smack dab in the middle of a pandemic and we only had it for a few days. In that brief time, the car made an enormous impression on us. But was it just a passionate fling during a tough time, or an all-time great that we'll look back on with starry eyes? Is this the LFA 2.0?
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Lexus Is#Electric Motors#Bev
GeekyGadgets

Range Rover Velar HST Edition unveiled

Land Rover has added a new model to its Velar range with the launch of the Range Rover Velar HST Edition and the SUV comes with either a 400PS petrol engine or a 300PS diesel engine. The new Range Rover Velar HST Edition is an MHEV (Mild Hybrid Electric Vehicle...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Thieves Swipe Entire Fleet Of New Hyundai Vehicles

Almost any gearhead can talk at length about the finer points of Gone in 60 Seconds, but none of us are silly enough to try pulling it off. Someone in South Philly decided to try their luck earlier this week, as the local news has reported a fleet of Hyundai vehicles was discovered stolen early Tuesday morning.
PUBLIC SAFETY
GeekyGadgets

Audi Urbansphere Concept car unveiled

Audi has unveiled a new concept car, the Audi Urbansphere Concept, the car has been designed from the inside out. The car is designed to be used in traffic of Chinese megacities and it features the largest interior of any Audi vehicle so far. The development process took place in...
CARS
GeekyGadgets

Lucid Air Grand Touring Performance has big power

Electric vehicle maker Lucid Motors has announced a new high horsepower performance version called the Lucid Air Grand Touring Performance. The new model boasts 1050 horsepower and can accelerate to 60 mph in 2.6 seconds. The automaker has also revealed the Air Grand Touring model with 819 horsepower. The standard...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Cars
GeekyGadgets

Realme Q5 Pro smartphone unveiled

Realme has launched some new android smartphones, one of them is the new Realme Q5 Pro. The handset comes with a 6.6-inch LCD display that features a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The device features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 mobile processor and it comes with a choice...
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

Two Bugatti Chiron bespoke supercars unveiled

Bugatti has unveiled two new bespoke Bugatti Chiron supercars, the cars were made for the company’s customers by their Sur Mesure customization program. The new Bugatti Chiron bespoke supercars are based on a Chiron Super Sport and a Pur Sport and you can find more details below. One of...
CARS
GeekyGadgets

This is the new 2023 BMW 7 Series

BMW has unveiled its latest luxury sedan, the new 2023 BMW 7 Series and there will be a number of models in the range. There are a number of six and eight-cylinder engines with 48V mild hybrid technology and a new all-electric BMW i7 xDrive60 model. The 2023 BMW 740i...
CARS
fordauthority.com

Ford Tourneo Custom EV Teased By Ford Pro Ahead Of Reveal

Ford of Europe is in the middle of a major transition, as it will cease to be a standalone region next year as it also aims to transition to an all-electric lineup by 2030 or sooner. That process involves the retooling of several plants, as well as the possible closure of a couple more. Ford is also set to introduce seven new EVs in Europe by 2024 including a future electric Puma, while the E-Transit just entered production there earlier this month. Now, another one of those seven future models – the Ford Tourneo Custom EV – has just been teased once again ahead of its official reveal, which is scheduled for May 9th.
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

2022 Chevrolet Silverado ZR2

One look at the jacked-up, aggressively styled 2022 Chevy Silverado ZR2 lets everyone know this isn’t an ordinary half-ton pickup truck. While it's not as extreme as the high-flying Ford F-150 Raptor or the 700-plus-hp Ram 1500 TRX, the ZR2 is the most formidable full-size truck in Chevy's showroom. Along with its intimidating appearance, it has a 420-hp V-8, rides on 33-inch-tall tires, and features a tricked-out suspension. The latter includes Multimatic spool-valve dampers that are derived from Formula 1 cars and Baja race trucks. Its interior is also decked out with a digitized dashboard, and its crew-cab-only body style means everyone can enjoy the ride when the blacktop ends. While it might not impress fans of Ford and Ram, the 2022 Silverado ZR2 gives the bow-tie brand a bona fide off-roader.
CARS
GeekyGadgets

Amazon Buy with Prime service unveiled

Amazon is launching a new service called Buy with Prime which will take the company’s Prime shopping beyond Amazon. You will be able to use Amazon’s Prime service to buy products from other stores online as well as Amazon, you can see more information below. Buy with Prime...
BUSINESS
GeekyGadgets

OnePlus 10R launching 28th April

OnePlus has revealed some more information about its latest smartphone, the OnePlus 10R, the handset will be launching on the 28th of April. OnePlus has released some of the specifications on the new OnePlus 10R ahead of its launch next week, you can see a tweet from the company below.
CELL PHONES
WATE

Comparing electric cars: 2023 Subaru Solterra vs. 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5

(The Car Connection) — Electric cars are no longer niche vehicles, and the new 2023 Subaru Solterra and 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 demonstrate how far the mainstream has swung toward battery-powered crossover SUVs. The duo also represents a trend of automakers partnering up to split costs in a rapidly...
CARS
gmauthority.com

2023 Lexus RZ 450e Debuts As Eventual Cadillac Compact EV Rival

The 2023 Lexus RZ 450e has made its official debut, arriving as the latest battery-powered addition to the luxury compact crossover segment. This battery-electric compact crossover shares a platform and other parts with the new Toyota BZ4x crossover, which is also being marketed under the Subaru brand as the Solterra. It will come standard with a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive powertrain rated at 308 horsepower, along with a 71.4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. Lexus predicts the real-world range of the vehicle will sit at around 225 miles. Details on the peak charging rate and how long it will take to fill the RZ 450e’s battery have not yet been provided by the manufacturer.
CARS
The Verge

Mercedes-Benz announces EQS SUV, its first electric sport utility for the US

On Tuesday, Mercedes-Benz unveiled the EQS SUV, an all-electric seven-seater that shares a platform with the automaker’s recently released luxury EQS sedan. With an estimated range of 373 miles (600 km), the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV will go toe to toe with the Tesla Model X and BMW iX when it goes on sale in the US later this year.
HOME & GARDEN
fordauthority.com

Ford Fiesta Three Door Dropped Amid Chip Shortage, EV Pivot

The refreshed 2022 Ford Fiesta was just revealed last September, but like most other vehicles in The Blue Oval’s lineup, its launch has been one riddled with problems related to supply chain issues. Back in February, Ford pushed back the launch of the high-performance ST in Australia because of these issues, while production at the Ford Cologne Assembly Plant was previously paused for the entire month of October as well as much of this month. Now, the Ford Fiesta three-door model has reportedly been dropped from FoMoCo’s lineup, according to Automotive News.
CARS
GeekyGadgets

GeekyGadgets

Dallas, TX
15K+
Followers
18K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Gadgets & Technology News with a geeky twist!

 https://www.geeky-gadgets.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy