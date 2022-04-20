ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Rivergreenway Trail under Fort Wayne Veterans Memorial Bridge closing April 22 for 8 months

By Jake Thomas
wfft.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — The Rivergreenway Trail under the Fort Wayne Veterans Memorial Bridge will be closed for several months starting this week. The city...

www.wfft.com

Comments / 0

Related
WANE-TV

Vietnam veterans honored at Fort Wayne museum

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A local museum Saturday is honoring Vietnam veterans with a free gathering. Event organizers with the Veterans National Memorial Shrine & Museum said a gift of gratitude will be presented to Indiana residents who served in the military during the Vietnam War, between 1955 and 1975. A meal is provided.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Lima News

ODOT to begin road construction projects near Van Wert

VAN WERT — Traffic lanes at an intersection at U.S. Route 30 near Van Wert will be reduced in the first week of May as part of an Ohio Department of Transportation safety project, with a second similar project to follow later this year. Construction at the intersection at...
VAN WERT, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Government
Indiana State
Indiana Cars
Fort Wayne, IN
Cars
My 1053 WJLT

The 10 “Most Redneck” Cities In Indiana

If you live in any of these cities in Indiana..."You might be a redneck." Let's be honest, Jeff Foxworthy is the man who made being a redneck cool. I mean, where would we be as a society if it weren't for the truth that this man spoke. Take a look at some of the things that might qualify you as a redneck:
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Filtration#Traffic Flow#Traffic Signals#Uban Construction#Rivergreenway Trail
95.3 MNC

Man retrieved from fatal crash into St. Joseph River in Elkhart identified

UDPATE: The person pulled from an SUV that landed in the St. Joseph River in Elkhart, Monday, has been identified as 58-year-old Phillip Hickman of South Bend. An officer at McNaughton Park was told by a witness about the vehicle that had just driven into the water. It took crews around 3 hours to get the car out of the water. Hickman was pronounced dead at the scene. Nobody else was in the vehicle.
ELKHART, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
WANE-TV

HomeGoods opens for business in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A few dozen eager shoppers braved the rain Thursday morning to be the first shoppers welcomed into Fort Wayne’s first HomeGoods location. The much-anticipated home furnishing store in the strip development off Glenbrook Square Mall opened for business Thursday. It was first announced...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WISH-TV

Fort Wayne airport remodeling advances

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — The first major portion of a multi-million-dollar renovation project at Fort Wayne International Airport is now open, following months of work in the west terminal. The airport says construction has been completed on a new American Airlines ticket counter and check-in area, among other amenities.
FORT WAYNE, IN
UPI News

Missing wallet was stuck in Indiana stadium seats for 8 months

April 19 (UPI) -- An Indiana man who lost his wallet at a baseball game had the item returned to him after it was found wedged in a seat at the stadium eight months later. Brandon Puckett of Indianapolis said he noticed his wallet was gone while he was attending a game between the Fort Wayne TinCaps and Dayton Dragons at Parkview Field in Fort Wayne, and he attempted to search the area for his missing billfold, but had no luck.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Car rolls and totals in Dekalb County accident

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A one person crash Wednesday evening led to a car rolling and becoming totaled on State Road 8. According to an accident report, at approximately 5 p.m. a 1997 white Oldsmobile Bravada was going straight eastbound on SR 8 in the 4250 Blk. The driver was exiting the curve eastbound when one of the tires deflated causing the driver to lose control and run off the south side of the road.
DEKALB COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

OPD: Motorcyclist dies after striking utility pole

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Owensboro Police Department says one man is now dead after a single-vehicle crash in the 1300 block of West 9th Street. Police say they responded to the accident Wednesday afternoon around 3:24. According to a police report, the motorcyclist was hurt after striking into a utility pole. Officials say the […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WOWO News

Wednesday Afternoon Crash In DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A Wednesday Evening crash in DeKalb County left quite a mess. Just after 5 P.M. Wednesday, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the 4250 block State Route 8 on reports of a crash. Upon arrival, 24-year-old Tristen Till was found to be involved in the incident in his SUV. Initial investigation found that Till exited the curve eastbound and believes one of his rear tires deflated causing him to lose control. The vehicle overturned before coming to a rest on the drivers side door. Till was not injured in the incident which remains under investigation.
DEKALB COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy