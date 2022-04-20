Rivergreenway Trail under Fort Wayne Veterans Memorial Bridge closing April 22 for 8 months

UDPATE: The person pulled from an SUV that landed in the St. Joseph River in Elkhart, Monday, has been identified as 58-year-old Phillip Hickman of South Bend. An officer at McNaughton Park was told by a witness about the vehicle that had just driven into the water. It took crews around 3 hours to get the car out of the water. Hickman was pronounced dead at the scene. Nobody else was in the vehicle.

