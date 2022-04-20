ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Firefighters Injured in CT Motel Fire

By Fire Engineering Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to a report from WTNH, two firefighters from the New Haven (CT) Fire Department (NHFD) were injured during a response at the Three Judges Motor Lodge in New Haven early Wednesday morning. The...

