The Patriots have needs all over the field, and one area they need to address in the 2022 NFL Draft next week is outside linebacker/edge. This space has been emphatic that, of all the team’s needs, the first two that should be addressed are wide receiver and offensive tackle (not necessarily in that order). When the time is right, though, OLB depth should be stacked.

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO