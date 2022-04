The 2022 NFL draft should be rich in wide receivers yet again. There are multiple tiers in the 2022 draft’s class of wideouts. There’s the top group of Garrett Wilson, Drake London, Chris Olave and Jameson Williams. Then, the next group of players such as Treylon Burks, Jahan Dotson and Christian Watson. Then, you have everyone else. Georgia’s George Pickens is among the receivers in the “everyone else” category, who is coming off an injury, but otherwise would likely land in round one.

NFL ・ 10 HOURS AGO