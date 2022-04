The old general died in early May 1858. “Death found him in vigorous old age,” Lima’s Western Gazette wrote, “like an ancient oak still green.”. William Blackburn was buried “with martial rites” on May 8, 1858, “followed to the tomb by an immense concourse of citizens – many a bosom swelled with emotion, as they followed the hearse that bore him to the grave; and many a tear bedewed the clods that fell over his coffin; all felt that a valuable citizen, a warm and generous friend, had been gathered to the final resting place of all mortals.”

