Six people needed to find a new place to stay following an apartment fire early Tuesday morning in Akron's Firestone Park neighborhood. The fire, called in at 12:25 a.m. for a report of smoke in a hallway, damaged a two-story commercial and apartment building at 1497 Aster Ave., the Akron Fire Department reported. The fire was reported under control by 12:40 a.m. No injuries were reported.

AKRON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO