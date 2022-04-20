ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Verastegui has eye on big things at Area meet

By Clara Sandoval
Laredo Morning Times
 1 day ago
Alexander’s Julian Verastagui

Alexander’s Julian Verastegui is on his farewell tour and with each passing meet, the Bulldog senior knows it could be his last time on the track. He is attempting to extend his senior year as long as he can and is putting his best effort forward every time he slides into the blocks.

Verastegui has aspirations of earning a bid to the Region IV-6A Track and Field meet but he must first get through Area 29-30 meet that will be held on Wednesday in the Alamo City at Heroes Stadium.

“I just really want to make it far and go to regionals, and state is just a dream that I have always had,” Verastegui said. “I have made the best of my senior year and (I am) hoping for more.”

Verastegui has been steady at the season’s major meets: the Border Olympics Meet, the City Meet and the District 30-6A Meet.

He won the 100-meter dash (11.33) and the long jump (21-10) at the Border Olympics. He was impressive at his final City Meet, winning the 100-meter dash (11.0) and the 400-meter dash (49.62) while taking second in the long jump (21-0).

A nagging injury did not let Verastegui compete the way he wanted but he was able to be healthy enough to run in his final track meet in Laredo. Heading into the district meet he was ready to leave everything on the track and he did.

“Everything happens for a reason,” Verastegui said. “I know that God was praying for me from the injury that I suffered at Border Olympics and I (am) just happy that I was able to compete in my last meet in Laredo.”

Verastegui had the moment at his back, and he took that same determination in his final track meet on Laredo soil, the District 30-6A meet. He won three gold medals in the 100-meter dash (11.30), long jump (21-8 ½) and anchored the winning 4x100-meter relay (41.94).

“It has not hit me but I know later on it will hit me a lot, high school, Alexander, everything,” Verastegui said. “I will miss running in my hometown.”

The senior sensation had an outstanding track career and was looking forward to his final year of suiting up for the Bulldogs when it almost did not happen. Verastegui fell ill in the summer and missed a good portion of offseason work.

“I was in summer track, and I was supposed to go to state with D’Carlo Calderon in the 4x400-meter relay, but COVID hit,” Verastegui said. “I decided to join cross country to get my stamina back. It took me a while to get back to where I was at pre COVID.”

Every time Verastegui hits the track, he is reminded of the great legacy he carries. His mother Angie was a great sprinter for the Lady Bulldogs and so was his grandfather in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico.

“My mom is my role model and so is my grandfather,” Verastegui said. “When she was not training me, my grandfather trained me when I was younger. I always think about them when I am getting ready for my races. They have been my inspiration ever since I started to run track.”

LBJ closes out season with win over rival

The top four spots in District 30-6A have been locked since last week but in what order was determined Tuesday night. LBJ locked in second place while United South stayed in fourth place after the Lady Wolves took down the Lady Panthers 11-1 in six innings at the Bill Johnson Student Activity Center. "The rival games are always tough coming in," LBJ head coach Whitney Dupuis said. "Alyzza (Campos) did a great job on the mound, she had command of her pitches and the control of the game. I think she did very well, hitting her spots. The bats...
LAREDO, TX
Despite results, Cigarroa remains resilient

Cigarroa could have easily folded Tuesday against Roma. It wasn't producing much early offense and was down a handful of runs late in the game. However, these aren't the Toros of old. If there's one word to best describe this year's team, it would be resilient. And Cigarroa's latest matchup was just another example of the persistence it has played with all year. The Toros fell to Roma 9-5 Tuesday. While the final score reads Cigarroa lost by four runs, it doesn't show the complete picture. It doesn't show how the Toros overcame a three-run deficit in...
LAREDO, TX
Keep up the intensity

Intensity. There's really no other word to describe St. Augustine's Juanito Gonzalez. But his coach puts it a bit gentler. "Intense, but in a polite way," head coach Mario Garcia said with a laugh. But truly the word sums up Gonzalez to a "T." He pitches aggressively going straight after hitters without a lot of wasted pitches. He walked just one batter while throwing a mere 97 pitches in a complete game Tuesday during a 6-2 win over Corpus Christi John Paul II (CCJPII). He swings hard at the plate seemingly never getting cheated, and he...
LAREDO, TX
Pleasanton Express

Jourdanton Squaws trying for district title

After beating Cotulla 16-1 last Thursday night, Jourdanton is currently on an eight-game winning streak with the playoffs just around the corner. The Squaws (23-7, 11-1) hosted their final home game against Dilley Tuesday night and will finish up at Lytle this Friday to wrap up the regular season. At the time of pubevents. lication, Jourdanton was tied with Poth for first in District 27-3A.
LYTLE, TX
United South’s Garcia, Ruiz post stellar performances

The performance of United South's 'Turi Garcia and Daniel Ruiz cannot be overstated in the Panthers' 13-inning loss to Eagle Pass on Tuesday. Speaking as someone who was part of a pitching staff in high school in Houston and has covered high school baseball for more than a decade, I have never seen anything like that. To not only have one pitcher throwing six innings in a game, but two of them is completely unheard of. A game going to 13 innings in the first place is completely insane in the first place, but to use just two...
LAREDO, TX
