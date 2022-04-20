ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Improving land conservation through algorithms

By University of Georgia
Phys.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA team of University of Georgia researchers has created a model to help land developers and public officials identify the land that is best suited for conservation. Led by Fabio Jose Benez-Secanho, a former UGA graduate student, and Puneet Dwivedi, associate professor in the Warnell School of Forestry and Natural Resources,...

phys.org

Andrei Tapalaga

Another Species of Humans Could Be Roaming on This Earth

A new species of humans known as Homo floresiensis had only been discovered in 2004analogicus./Pixabay. In the last 300,000 years, our ancestors known as the Homo-sapiens had been roaming this Earth. From about 160,000 years ago the modern Homo-sapiens, the species we all identify as today began to populate the Earth. At this time many other species such as the neanderthals had been fighting for world dominance. Besides these two main human species, there were other minor species, but not much evidence had been found until the 21st century.
Nature.com

Improving biodiversity protection through artificial intelligence

Over a million species face extinction, highlighting the urgent need for conservation policies that maximize the protection of biodiversity to sustain its manifold contributions to people's lives. Here we present a novel framework for spatial conservation prioritization based on reinforcement learning that consistently outperforms available state-of-the-art software using simulated and empirical data. Our methodology, conservation area prioritization through artificial intelligence (CAPTAIN), quantifies the trade-off between the costs and benefits of area and biodiversity protection, allowing the exploration of multiple biodiversity metrics. Under a limited budget, our model protects significantly more species from extinction than areas selected randomly or naively (such as based on species richness). CAPTAIN achieves substantially better solutions with empirical data than alternative software, meeting conservation targets more reliably and generating more interpretable prioritization maps. Regular biodiversity monitoring, even with a degree of inaccuracy characteristic of citizen science surveys, further improves biodiversity outcomes. Artificial intelligence holds great promise for improving the conservation and sustainable use of biological and ecosystem values in a rapidly changing and resource-limited world.
Phys.org

In western floodplains, species adapt to bullfrog, sunfish invaders

Non-native bullfrogs and sunfish species, introduced for consumer and sport purposes, are known to alter ecosystems and hinder native amphibians and fish in the Pacific Northwest highlands. But scant research exists about how these introductions affect native species in lowland floodplains. A new study of a southwestern Washington floodplain finds...
ANIMALS
Newport Buzz

Aquidneck Land Trust Announces Conservation of 14.73 Acre “Green End Preserve” in Middletown

ALT announced on Wednesday the conservation of a 14.73-acre Middletown property located on Green End Avenue between Vaucluse and Howland Avenues. The property, now known as Green End Preserve, features upland meadow habitat and prime soils on half of its area. The uplands roll down to a large wetland area surrounding a portion of Little Creek, a 3-mile stream that empties into the Sakonnet River. Green End Preserve is contiguous to other ALT-conserved land and is part of a scenic viewscape from Green End Avenue. Its upland and wetland riparian area provide habitat for foraging and nesting by birds, amphibians, insects, and mammals.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
Phys.org

Study challenges theories of earlier human arrival in Americas

A new analysis of archaeological sites in the Americas challenges relatively new theories that the earliest human inhabitants of North America arrived before the migration of people from Asia across the Bering Strait. Conducted by University of Wyoming Professor Todd Surovell and colleagues from UW and five other institutions, the...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Three Gorges Dam: Friend or foe of riverine greenhouse gases?

Dams are conventionally regarded as emitters of GHGs in large rivers. A team from Peking University of China, however, has disrupted this perception, based on whole system thinking applied to the Three Gorges Dam (TGD) on the Yangtze River in China. This study is led by Professor Jinren Ni. "We...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

A new class of catalysts for environmentally-friendly coatings

Chemists from Konstanz have developed a new class of catalysts that enable manufacturing of polyethylene dispersions directly in water. This opens up perspectives for the environmentally-friendly, solvent-free production of plastic coatings. Polyethylene (PE) is one of today's most important types of plastic. It is used in a wide range of...
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Small but mighty: Harnessing the power of algae to capture carbon

As a University of Arizona professor of astronomy and planetary sciences who studies planets orbiting other stars, Daniel Apai spends much of his time thinking about what makes worlds habitable. On Earth, the carbon cycle plays a key role in maintaining conditions for life. Earth releases carbon into the atmosphere...
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Scholars seek greater collaboration among zoos and museums

The animal collections housed at zoos and natural history museums—living specimens in the first case, preserved in the other—constitute an exhaustive trove of information about Earth's biodiversity. Yet, zoos and museums rarely share data with each other. A new paper published in the journal BioScience lays out a...
ANIMALS
Phys.org

Research shows that the smaller the scorpion, the deadlier

Researchers in NUI Galway have shown, for the first time, that smaller species of scorpions, with smaller pincers, have more potent venoms compared to larger species with robust claws. The scientists tested the theory from Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, which warned of the dangers of...
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

After life of trauma, Liberian lab chimps settle into retirement

Floating on a river boat near a Liberian island, vet Richard Ssuna watches intently as animal carers wade towards the shore hurling fruits and imitating chimpanzee calls as they go. The beach is empty, but the sound of rustling and chimpish grunts begins to fill the green undergrowth. Slowly, an...
ANIMALS
Phys.org

Humans disrupting 66 million-year-old feature of ecosystems

The U-shaped relationship between diet and size in modern land mammals could also stand for "universal," says a new study, which has found that the relationship spans at least 66 million years and a range of vertebrate animal groups. It's been several decades since ecologists realized that graphing the diet-size...
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

It's the pore that counts: Spatial distribution of pores helps determine where carbon is stored in the soil

Soils store more carbon than all the vegetation on the Earth's surface. However, there are still many unanswered questions about precisely which processes favor accumulation in the soil. Under the leadership of the Helmholtz Centre for Environmental Research (UFZ), a team of soil scientists has developed a new method to show where and under what conditions carbon is stored in the soil. As they write in Nature Communications, it is primarily the network of soil pores that controls the spatial distribution of carbon.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Researchers biosynthesize anti-cancer compound found in venomous Australian tree

The Australian stinging tree (Dendrocnide moroides) is a plant that many people avoid at all costs. The tree, which is a member of the nettle family, is covered in thin silicon needles laced with one of nature's most excruciating toxins, a compound called moroidin. "It's notorious for causing extreme pain, which lingers for a very long time," said Whitehead Institute Member Jing-Ke Weng.
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

After wildfires, scorched trees could disrupt water supplies

In a California forest torched by wildfire last summer, researcher Anne Nolin examines a handful of the season's remaining snow, now darkened by black specks from the burned trees above. Spring heat waves had already melted much of the year's limited snowfall across California and parts of the West when...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Phys.org

Brains and brawn helped crows and ravens take over the world

Crows and ravens are well known for their black color and the harsh "caw" sound they make. They are intelligent birds that use tools, solve complex abstract problems and speak a volume of words. But what is less well appreciated is how diverse they are. Their diversity is accompanied by...
ANIMALS
Phys.org

New bird app spreads its wings

Researchers from The University of Queensland have helped design an app to protect birds at risk of extinction across the world by breaking down language barriers between scientists. The Bird Language Diversity web app will help provide a "birds eye view", ensuring vital information is shared to improve worldwide conservation.
ANIMALS
Phys.org

Glass transition meets Fickian-non-Gaussian Diffusion

Glass transition is a Grand Challenge in condensed matter physics and still reveals surprises, despite decades of intense research. For instance, diffusion in glassy liquids was until now thought to be qualitatively similar to that in conventional, "hot" liquids, at least for long observation times. New research published in Physical Review Letters demonstrates that this is not the case: long-time diffusion in glassy liquids is indeed "Fickian yet non-Gaussian" (FnGD), an intriguing feature previously discovered in complex and biological fluids. At variance with those systems, however, FnGD in glassy liquids becomes dramatic when approaching the glass transition and seems to be characterized by universal scaling laws. The study, combining experiments and simulations, was performed by Francesco Rusciano (Ph.D. student), Raffaele Pastore and Francesco Greco at the group of Statistical Mechanics of Soft Materials of the University of Naples Federico II.
PHYSICS

