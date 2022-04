BOSTON (CBS) — Colleges are seeing a record number of applicants this year and the process has become more stressful than ever for students. Education Consultant Cathy Costa explains that there are a number of reasons for the uptick in competition. Common Application A change in recent years is that many colleges accept the same application – the Common Application – with some school-specific additions. “Obviously, the Common Application, being an online application that is easy to send to multiple schools, has caused proliferation of applications from each individual applicant over the years,” Costa said. “People are just applying to more schools.” ‘Test...

COLLEGES ・ 27 DAYS AGO