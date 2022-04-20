Nanostructures with improved stability for the development of more effective cancer nanomedicine

Gastric cancer (GC) ranks fourth in incidence and mortality worldwide, ascertaining the pathogenesis of GC is crucial for its treatment. E2F1, which regulates the transcription of genes encoding proteins involved in DNA repair, DNA replication, mitosis and survival of cancer patients, functions as a key regulator in GC progression. However, the underneath mechanism of these processes is not fully elucidated. Here, TCGA database analysis, microarray immunohistochemical technique and western blot showed that E2F1 was highly upregulated in clinical GC tissues and correlated with tumor malignancy. In vitro and in vivo assays confirmed the oncogenic function of E2F1. MiR-532 was decreased and negatively correlated with E2F1 in GC tissues. MiR-532 directly targeted and inhibited E2F1 expression, leading to the decrease of ASK1 and elevation of TXNIP, and affected proliferation, cell cycle, apoptosis and DNA damage in vitro and tumor growth in vivo. Moreover, E2F1 serves as a transcriptional repressor to suppress miR-532 expression and a double-negative feedback loop was formed between them. This study demonstrates the significant roles of the E2F1-miR-532 double-negative feedback loop in GC progression and may represent a potential target for GC therapy.

