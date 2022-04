Moon Knight's Oscar Isaac talked about how tough it was to get into his costume during the show's premiere. Comicbook.com's Brandon Davis had the chance to speak with the newest MCU star on the red carpet. When the topic turned to super suits, it seems like Marvel Studios had quite a time getting Isaac into that dashing ceremonial armor. Moon Knight gets his cool costume from Khonshu in the comics. During the premiere, Comicbook.com managed to get up close and personal with the suits for Moon Knight and Mr. Knight. It's an impressive bit of detailing on the fight suit, and seeing the business attire up close reveals a lot of flair. However, the armor is a trial to get on. It sounds like Isaac had to be smushed into the suit by multiple people. Comics fans are used to hearing about actors and actresses being locked into these costumes. Read about how he had to deal with it down below.

MOVIES ・ 28 DAYS AGO