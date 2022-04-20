ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yellen discussed Ukraine invasion's impact on commodities with South African finmin, says Treasury Dept

WASHINGTON, April 20 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen discussed the impact on South Africa from the commodity shock caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in a meeting the previous day with South African Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana, the Treasury Department said on Wednesday.

Yellen underscored the need for close coordination between the U.S. and South African governments to protect their financial sectors from “illicit Russian financial activities,” the Treasury Department said in a statement. (Reporting by Chris Gallagher)

