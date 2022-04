DEMING – Colores United fell into grace in the community of Deming and Luna County during the influx of asylum seekers at the U.S. Border back in 2019. The nonprofit volunteer organization stepped up in a state of emergency to help during the crisis in Deming and Luna County. Immigrants, primarily from Central America, were bused into Deming by the U.S. Border Patrol in May of last year. The city and county declared a state of emergency and over 10,000 asylum seekers were processed in Deming and sent toward families and sponsored across the United States.

DEMING, NM ・ 29 MINUTES AGO