SMITHFIELD – Having lost some close games and not being able to manufacture runs early on, the Bobcats came out determined to change that Tuesday. In a Region 11 softball game against cross-valley rival Mountain Crest, Sky View did just that. The Bobcats fell behind early, but didn’t panic and went on to record their first league win of the season on a windy, cold and wet day, 6-3.

SMITHFIELD, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO