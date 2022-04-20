ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Comments / 0

Related
Bossip

UNCENSORED: Erica Campbell Talks Being One-Half Of The Gospel Duo Mary Mary, Being Misunderstood In The Christian Community & More

TV One’s Award-Winning Show ‘UNCENSORED’ continues with Erica Campbell this Sunday at 10 p.m. ET/9C!. Gospel music pioneer, Erica Campbell didn’t grow up wanting to be singer. Like many black kids in the church she was forced to join the choir at the young age of eleven. She recalls the time her friend’s mom prophesied over her and her voice and promised that her vocal skills would one day pay off.
RELIGION
Vibe

The ‘Verzuz’ Between Mary Mary And BeBe & CeCe Winans Was A Perfect Black Easter Service

Click here to read the full article. Late near the midnight hour on Easter Sunday (April 17), saints gathered from far and wide to the Cathedral of Saint Vibiana, formally known as Vibiana, for the Verzuz between gospel legends, Mary Mary and BeBe & CeCe Winans—hosted by KevOnStage. Though Tina Campbell from the sister duo was the only one present with her church hat to complete her Easter fit, Erica Campbell matched her sibling with a pink suit set while BeBe Winans rocked all black and CeCe wore a shimmering red/gold ensemble and gold platform heels. The looks are only one...
RELIGION
Veronica Charnell Media

Bishop Leonard Scott Hosts An Exclusive Listening Event

Photo Courtesy of Bishop Leonard Scott/Tyscot RecordsBishop Leonard Scott. Bishop Leonard Scott Prepares to Release His New Album. The phrase “Living Legend” is a summary to explain how much Bishop Scott has contributed to the Gospel Entertainment Industry. Bishop Leonard Scott is the Founder and Chairman of Tyscot Records. Tyscot Records is the oldest black gospel music record label in the world. They have been releasing music for 45 years.

Comments / 0

Community Policy