Last year saw Mark Selby claim his fourth World Championship title with an 18-15 victory over Shaun Murphy as crowds returned to The Crucible. After a behind closed doors tournament in 2020 – one that was held in August rather than the traditional April because of the Coronavirus pandemic – Leicester’s Selby moved to within three Crucible crowns of Stephen Hendry's record of seven.

