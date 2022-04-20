ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Utah restaurant group opens new fine dining restaurant in Salt Lake City

By Vivian Chow
 1 day ago

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Utah foodies, get ready to enjoy a brand new offering to the bustling Salt Lake City dining scene.

From the team behind the beloved Park City eatery Hearth and Hill and Hill’s Kitchen comes a brand new fine dining restaurant — Urban Hill.

Slated to open later this summer, Urban Hill will be located at 550 South 300 West in the heart of downtown Salt Lake City.

The new restaurant will feature innovative cuisine and a “high-end, chef-driven concept” while boasting 7,200 square feet of luxury, sophisticated dining space.

The full-service eatery will offer 190 seats spread out in a sophisticated dining space filled with a state-of-the-art display kitchen, a spacious bar area, a 1,500 square foot outdoor patio and a dining room featuring artwork commissioned by local Utah artists.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KoWsi_0fEj8SkK00
    (Courtesy of Leave Room For Dessert Eateries)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=489BNV_0fEj8SkK00
    (Courtesy of Leave Room For Dessert Eateries)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rsPnF_0fEj8SkK00
    (Courtesy of Leave Room For Dessert Eateries)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CNzTP_0fEj8SkK00
    (Courtesy of Leave Room For Dessert Eateries)

The new restaurant will offer diners a “modern, innovative cuisine” experience with main courses cooked on a custom wood-fired grill. Guests can also pair their main courses with a specially curated wine collection, along with a variety of local craft beers and cocktails.

Urban Hill’s new location will be joining a mixed-use development located in the Post District.

“We like blazing new trails,” says Leave Room For Dessert Eateries (LRFDE) Co-founder David Kirchheimer. “In Park City, Hearth and Hill was a pioneer of sorts in the Kimball Junction area, which now is known as ‘the other Main Street.’ We take pride in helping make a moribund part of town vibrant, while being convenient to our associates and guests, and are confident about the same resurgence occurring at Post District.”

Urban Hill’s executive is led by Culinary Director Jordan Harvey (Apex at Montage Deer Valley, Zoom, Sweet Basil) and Executive Pastry Chef Jessie Rae Nakoneczny (Stein Erikson Lodge, Sundance Resort, The Saltry).

Joining them is Executive Chef Nick Zocco (Tupelo, SW Steakhouse/Wynn Las Vegas) and Sous Chef Kyle Williams (Handle Restaurant, Powder at the Waldorf Astoria) who will oversee urban Hill’s day-to-day operations.

“Urban Hill’s proximity to the business district and sports and cultural venues makes it a natural for our first fine-dining restaurant,” says Leave Room For Dessert Eateries’ Co-founder Brooks Kirchheimer. “We’ve loved the positive response we’ve received from our guests at Hearth and Hill and now Hill’s Kitchen in Park City, and we’re excited by the prospect of helping elevate Salt Lake’s fine-dining scene by bringing this new level of Leave Room For Dessert Eateries to this burgeoning neighborhood.”

To find out more about the new restaurant, click here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

ABC4

New Utah-based grocery chain coming to Daybreak

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Food lovers get ready as a brand new location of a beloved Utah-based supermarket chain comes to town. Harmons Market will be opening its newest location in South Jordan this month — bringing its curated marketing selections to the Daybreak community area. The supermarket will be celebrating its grand […]
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
