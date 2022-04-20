Driver injured in I-79 bucket truck crash

NEWTON, WV (WOWK) – A person has been flown to a hospital after a crash on I-79 in Roane County Tuesday afternoon.

The Newton Volunteer Fire Department says the station was dispatched to a commercial vehicle rollover crash around 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 19. According to the fire department, they were initially dispatched to the 32-mile-marker of I-79 northbound, but they came across the crash at the 35 mile marker.

According to the Newton VFD, the bucket truck left the roadway and rolled multiple times before stopping on its side along the shoulder. Firefighters say the driver was “heavily entrapped” in the truck. The driver was flown for medical treatment. There is no word on their condition at this time.

A person has been flown to a hospital after a crash on I-79 in Roane County Tuesday afternoon. April 19, 2022 (Photo Courtesy: Newton Volunteer Fire Department)

