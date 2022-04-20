ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roane County, WV

Driver injured in I-79 bucket truck crash

By Jessica Patterson
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 1 day ago

NEWTON, WV (WOWK) – A person has been flown to a hospital after a crash on I-79 in Roane County Tuesday afternoon.

The Newton Volunteer Fire Department says the station was dispatched to a commercial vehicle rollover crash around 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 19. According to the fire department, they were initially dispatched to the 32-mile-marker of I-79 northbound, but they came across the crash at the 35 mile marker.

According to the Newton VFD, the bucket truck left the roadway and rolled multiple times before stopping on its side along the shoulder. Firefighters say the driver was “heavily entrapped” in the truck. The driver was flown for medical treatment. There is no word on their condition at this time.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02PuWW_0fEj81FC00
    A person has been flown to a hospital after a crash on I-79 in Roane County Tuesday afternoon. April 19, 2022 (Photo Courtesy: Newton Volunteer Fire Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u2dGo_0fEj81FC00
    A person has been flown to a hospital after a crash on I-79 in Roane County Tuesday afternoon. April 19, 2022 (Photo Courtesy: Newton Volunteer Fire Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O1OqZ_0fEj81FC00
    A person has been flown to a hospital after a crash on I-79 in Roane County Tuesday afternoon. April 19, 2022 (Photo Courtesy: Newton Volunteer Fire Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fbgOu_0fEj81FC00
    A person has been flown to a hospital after a crash on I-79 in Roane County Tuesday afternoon. April 19, 2022 (Photo Courtesy: Newton Volunteer Fire Department)
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 1

Related
WOWK 13 News

Four-vehicle crash on Corridor G

UPDATE (April 12, 2022, at 2:06 p.m.) — Metro 911 says a four-vehicle crash occurred on U.S. Route 119 South (Corridor G), specifically at the traffic light for Dudley Farms Plaza in Charleston. Metro says no one was taken for medical treatment, and all parties in the crash signed refusals for treatment. In addition to […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Woman reported missing out of St. Albans area

ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — A woman has been reported missing out of St. Albans. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Roberta Anne Bearfield, 54, was last seen on Mar. 30, 2022, with a male friend, William “Bill” Perdue, 34. They left in a 2002 Kia Spectra, according to the KCSO. The registration is […]
SAINT ALBANS, WV
Central Illinois Proud

Name of pedestrians killed in Sunday crash released, driver arrested

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The names of the two people who died after being hit by a car in East Peoria Sunday night have been released. Andrea Rosewicz, 43, of Avon, Ohio, and 55-year-old Paul Prowant of Seattle, Washington were pronounced dead by Tazewell County Coroner Charles R. Hanley.
EAST PEORIA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Roane County, WV
Crime & Safety
County
Roane County, WV
City
Newton, WV
Daily Voice

Multiple Horse-Buggies Involved In Crash In PA: Dispatch

Horses and people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in central Pennsylvania on Monday, Apr. 18, according to emergency dispatchers. Two horse-and-buggies and a vehicle collided at the intersection of Cains and Buena Vista roads in Salisbury Township, shortly before 9:30 p.m., a supervisor with Lancaster County-Wide Communications says. One...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#The Newton Vfd#Nexstar Media Inc
KKTV

WATCH: Body-worn camera released with claims that a girl in Colorado got out of a DUI by flirting after blowing a’3.8′ BAC

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A sheriff’s office in Colorado is addressing a video on social media where a girl claims she got out of a DUI after blowing a “3.8″ BAC. The sheriff’s office shared a link to the video on Twitter on Monday. In the video, a girl can be heard saying, “I got out of a DUI and got let off with a warning, that officer deserves a raise.” The video was posted by someone with the handle @Imposter_Edits, it isn’t clear why the video was posted, but the caption on Twitter reads, “She was pulled over for driving drunk, blew a 3.8, but brags about flirting will the officer and getting let go with a warning and his number.”
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
WJBF

Manhunt underway after Georgia coroner finds family dead

Saturday, someone walked into the Lock Stock and Barrel shooting range in Granville, about 50 miles outside of Atlanta, and gunned down owners 75-year-old Richard Hawk and his wife and their 17-year-old grandson Luke. The local coroner made the gruesome discovery that the shooting victims were his parents and his son.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WOWK 13 News

Name of Huntington woman killed by train released

UPDATE (1:47 p.m. on Wednesday, April 13): The woman killed by a train in Huntington on Tuesday has been identified. Huntington Police say that 63-year-old Pamela S. Deel, of Huntington, was found unresponsive on the 3200 block of Riverside Drive. They say she attempted to cross the train bridge from the area of 31st St. […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Road closed in Huntington after deadly vehicle crash

UPDATE(10:45 p.m. on Monday, April 11, 2022): A 76-year-old resident died from his injuries after a driver crashed a car in Huntington. Officials with the Huntington Police Department say a driver drove his car off the road, hit a parked vehicle, went through a chainlink fence, and continued through the front yard of the 76-year-old. […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
FOX59

Semi-truck driver arrested after crash kills Carmel woman

FOUNTAIN COUNTY, Ind. — A semi-truck driver is in custody after an overnight crash in Fountain County left a Carmel woman dead. The Indiana State Police said the crash happened on Interstate 74 near the 8 mile marker just before midnight Wednesday. When police arrived, they found a 2016 Freightliner and a 2012 Toyota Camry […]
CARMEL, IN
WOWK 13 News

Ripley PD looking for missing woman

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The Ripley Police Department is asking for help finding a missing woman. They say that 29-year-old Asheley Marie Wall was last seen in Charleston in August of 2021. She has ties to Jackson and Kanawha Counties of West Virginia and to New Jersey. Anyone who has knowledge of her current location should call […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Wave 3

Woman who died after Friday night crash identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of one of two people killed as the result of a crash in the Valley Station area Friday night has been released. Natalie R. Miller, 40, of Henryville, Ind., died Saturday morning at University Hospital. The two-vehicle crash happened at Dixie Highway and the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy