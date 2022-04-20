This College Girl Cut Her Best Friend Out Of Her Life And She's Worried That She's Immature For Doing This

Unfortunately, there are moments in life when we realize those who we have called "friends" are really not the best.

So when do you cut off these toxic relationships? After addressing your emotions time and time again, letting them go may be the best option for you.

College is a great place to meet new people, especially if you have the chance to study abroad.

However, there is always an instance where you decide to attend school outside of the country, and your best friend chooses to stay behind in the states. So what do you do then?

Two girls have been close friends for a while. One has decided to study abroad while the other stayed in their home country to attend college.

Before the one girl decided to travel, the two friends would chat daily and experienced an incredible dynamic. The girl who chose to stay home had terrible mental health, extreme anxiety, and depression, but the friend who traveled was always there for her.

Once school began, the friend who decided to stay in her home country became more distant, and instead of regular contact, it became missed calls.

The traveler decided to address the situation, which led to an agreement that the girl had become distant and would put forth more effort into their friendship.

While living in a foreign country, the girl had a hard time making friends, while on the other hand, the girl who stayed home became quite popular at her university.

Syda Productions - stock.adobe.com

Unfortunately, the traveler was alone and pushed to the bottom of her best friend's priority list, hurting her deeply.

When they were both in their home country, the girl who decided to study abroad had a lot of friends, while the other did not. However, she chose to put her best friend first every time and never made her feel alone and unappreciated.

Realizing that the friendship was very one-sided, she decided to cut off the toxic relationship.

Sadly, the "best friend" did not care and answered back with, "If you wanna cut me off, then fine, go ahead."

The friend then compared the lack of remorse to being a dead plant that one just tosses away.

Knowing how much this situation truly hurt her, she knew she had made the right decision.

I mean, who wants friends like that anyway?

Situations like this are never easy to come by. However, for the sake of your mental health, move on. You will find that more people out there will actually appreciate you as a friend.

This is your sign. Let go of the toxic friendship!

You can read the original post on Reddit here.