Edinburg, TX

42-year-old man hospitalized after an electric bicycle crash in Edinburg (Edinburg, TX)

Nationwide Report
 1 day ago

42-year-old man hospitalized after an electric bicycle crash in Edinburg (Edinburg, TX)

A 42-year-old man received injuries after a vehicle struck an electric bicycle Tuesday in Edinburg. As per the initial information, authorities actively responded to the area of 2600 South Business 281 at about 6 a.m. on Tuesday on reports of a bicycle accident [...]

Nationwide Report

