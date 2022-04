When it comes to doing a mock draft for a specific team, there are a couple of ways to approach it. You can do it based on who you believe the team will select, or how you would personally use each and every one of their draft picks as if you were the general manager. Today, it’s the latter as I play general manager for each of the Dallas Cowboys nine draft picks at their disposal in the 2022 NFL Draft.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO