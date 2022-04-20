ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appalachia, VA

Jody Lee Butler

Kingsport Times-News
 2 days ago

APPALACHIA, VA - Jody Lee Butler, 51, of Appalachia, VA, passed away on Monday, April 18, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center. He was born to parents Junior and Lois Butler, on January 13, 1971, in Big Stone Gap, VA. He was...

www.timesnews.net

Kingsport Times-News

Anna Marie Pierson Carter

KINGSPORT - Anna Marie Pierson Carter, aged 100, entered peacefully into her final rest with the Lord on Wednesday, April 19, 2022, at American House Assisted Living in Kingsport, Tennessee. She was born December 4, 1921, as the sixth of seven children to James Wesley and Nannie Benton Pierson of Fort Blackmore, Virginia.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

William Patrick Young

PINEY FLATS - William Patrick Young, 80, of Piney Flats, formerly of Radford, VA, passed away on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at the Bristol Regional Medical Center. A full obituary will be published at a later date. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.oakley-cook.com. Oakley-Cook Funeral Home and Crematory,...
PINEY FLATS, TN
Kingsport Times-News

William T. White

BIG STONE GAP, VA - William T. White 65, passed away on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at Lonesome Pine Hospital. William was born in Richmond, Virginia- he was the son of the late William Guy White. He was a truck Driver by trade. He hauled freight all across this country. Truckdrivers are the heartbeat of this Nation, and should be respected by everyone for their dedication and loyalty has kept us safe and fed.
RICHMOND, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Hugh Carl Davis

KINGSPORT - Hugh Carl Davis 86, of Kingsport went to be with the Lord on Monday, April 18, 2022 at his home. An entombment service will be conducted at 2pm on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at Oak Hill Memorial Park with Rev. Jack Edwards officiating. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:50pm.
KINGSPORT, TN
Local
Virginia Obituaries
City
Big Stone Gap, VA
City
Appalachia, VA
City
Pennington Gap, VA
Big Stone Gap, VA
Obituaries
Kingsport Times-News

William Davis

ROGERSVILLE – William Davis, 64 went home to be with the Lord on April 18, 2022, at his residence. Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Otis Galloway Jr.

Otis Galloway Jr. passed away on Thursday, April 21, 2022. Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Galloway family.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Judy Shuler Penley

Judy was a loving and devoted wife, mother, mother-in-law, and grandmother. She was a friend to many and showed selflessness to all. Judy completed her course in Cosmetology at Lloyd's Beauty School in Kingsport, TN and began her career as a hair stylist. She was a very talented and skilled cosmetologist having worked at Chez Charmé and moved on to work at Sue's Hairstyles until she retired after 25 years in the hair industry to be a stay-at-home mother to daughter, Holly.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Donna Falin Vaughn

LUGOFF, SC - Donna Falin Vaughn, 69, of Lugoff, SC, formerly of Kingsport, passed away on Monday, April, 18, 2022 at the home of her daughter Valecia (Scott) Reynolds after a period of declining health. A Graveside Service will be held 2:00 pm Sunday, April 24, 2022, at Oak Hill...
LUGOFF, SC
Person
Lois Butler
Kingsport Times-News

Tommy Wayne Gamble

KINGSPORT - Tommy Wayne Gamble, 65, of Kingsport, TN, passed away on Tuesday, April 19th, 2022. Tommy was born in Kingsport, TN in 1956. He loved flea markets and trading. He is preceded in death by his son, Wayne Gamble; parents, James Billie & Nannie Gamble; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Kevin Johnson

CHURCH HILL - Kevin Johnson, 45, of Church Hill, died Monday, April 18, 2022, doing what he loved – playing basketball. To read the full obituary or to leave an online condolence visit www.cartertrent.com. Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Church Hill is serving the Johnson family.
CHURCH HILL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Ella Frances Faulk Lane

Ella Frances Faulk Lane, 90, entered her heavenly home on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. She was a lifelong resident of Sullivan County. Ella was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Hugh W. Lane, Jr.; her parents, George Reuben...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Carol Martin “Bill” Gatton

Carol Martin “Bill” Gatton, 89, passed away Monday, April 18, 2022, at Ballad Hospital in Bristol, Tennessee. Bill was born May 25, 1932 in Bremen, Kentucky and is survived by his wife and daughter. Bill grew up on his family’s farm in Bremen, Kentucky and learned many life lessons on that farm. He graduated from the University of Kentucky in 1954, majoring in Business Administration and Economics and received an MBA Degree in 1958 from the Wharton Graduate School at the University of Pennsylvania, majoring in Finance and Banking. Bill entered the U.S. Army as a Second Lieutenant and completed two years of active duty in 1956. He established his first automobile dealership in Owensboro, Kentucky in 1959 and sold that business in 1965. He purchased the Chevrolet and Cadillac franchises in Bristol, Tennessee and moved there in 1967. Bill made his home in Upper East Tennessee since that time but his heart never left Kentucky. He has owned automobile dealerships in all three cities of the Tri-Cities, Lexington, Kentucky, Nashville and Clarksville, Tennessee, Huntsville, Alabama and Austin and San Antonio, Texas. Bill enjoyed the automobile business but also loved the real estate and banking industries.
BRISTOL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Linda "Stapelton/White" Poore

Linda "Stapelton/White" Poore passed away Friday April 15, 2022. She is preceded in death by her parents Garland and Ruth Stapelton, her brother Tommy Stapelton, her first husband Denver White and late husband Danny Poore. She is survived by two sons Denver S. White, John White, two step children David Poore and Lisa Poore whom she loved as her own and many grandchildren and step grandchildren that provided countless hours of joy. She is also survived by two cousins that she was close with her whole life, Brenda Parker and Carol Nelson.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Nancy Warren

KINGSPORT - Nancy Warren, 88, of Kingsport, passed away Thursday, April 21, 2022. Arrangements will be announced by Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Gladys M. (Necessary) Greene

HOBART, IN - Gladys M. (Necessary) Greene, age 73, of Hobart, Indiana, entered the gates of heaven on Good Friday, April 15, 2022. Gladys was born and raised in Kingsport, Tennessee and moved to Chicagoland/Northwest Indiana in 1972. She was a faithful member of the Zion Holiness Church where she served in various ministries. Gladys enjoyed traveling, sewing, cooking and quilting but the joy of her life came from taking care of her family and other children.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Peggy Chesnutt Hodges

Peggy Chesnutt Hodges, age 81, born July 26, 1940 died on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at her home, on Oak Hill Angus, that she loved so dearly, surrounded by her children. There was not another place on earth that she loved as much as the farm where she grew up and lived on her entire life as well as the Angus Cows that were raised.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Kingsport Times-News

Claudia Beatrice Clawson

CHURCH HILL - Claudia Beatrice Clawson, 85 of Church Hill, went to be with the Lord on Friday, April 22, 2022 at Church Hill Healthcare. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Church Hill.
CHURCH HILL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Cheryl Chamblee Rodgers

JONESBOROUGH - Cheryl Chamblee Rodgers, age 73, of Jonesborough, TN passed away after a courageous 26-year battle with cancer on April 15th, 2022, one day shy of her 74th Birthday. She was born on April 16th,1948, in Jackson MS, but when she was very young her family moved to Birmingham,...
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Dorothy Irene Hammonds

KINGSPORT - Dorothy Irene Hammonds, 81, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on the morning of April 21, 2022 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born to the late Oscar and Aubrey (Fink) Cox. Dorothy was a loving wife and mother. She retired from...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

UPDATE: Zeigler steps in for Fulkerson at Building Hope Fundraiser

GREENEVILLE — There's been a late substitution, but Vol nation will still get the opportunity to meet one of its own and help a good cause at the inaugural Building Hope Fundraiser. Due to unforeseen circumstances, John Fulkerson is no longer able to participate in the Fundraiser for the...
GREENEVILLE, TN

