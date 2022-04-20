ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, CT

Middletown students honor lives lost in Iwo Jima battle with new flags

By Olivia Casey
 1 day ago

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — 35 students from Vinal Technical High School made a difference at Iwo Jima Memorial Park on Wednesday.

The students put up 100 flags at the park to honor the 100 Connecticut men who died in the battle in 1945. They’ll also be helping with spring clean-up in that area.

The Newington Volunteer Fire Department will use their ladder truck to change the 48-star flag on the monument. Standing at 40 feet high, the monument is the only one in the world built by two Iwo Jima survivors.

