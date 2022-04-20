2022 Jersey City Medical Center/RWJBarnabas Health STEM Showcase: Three from McNair advance to international science fair, plus full list of winners
Three student scientists at McNair Academic High School in Jersey City have won entry into the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair this May. The students were the top prizewinners at this year’s Jersey City Medical Center/RWJBarnabas Health STEM Showcase, which was held virtually last month due to the pandemic. Each...www.nj.com
