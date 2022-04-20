ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Vogue Russia closes as Condé Nast stops publishing after ‘rise in censorship’

By Fleur Britten
The Guardian
The Guardian
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FdsC1_0fEj3cIp00
Victoria Beckham on the cover of the February 2009 issue of Russian Vogue.

Condé Nast has announced it is closing its entire Russian franchise as a result of the war in Ukraine and Russia’s new censorship laws.

The magazine publisher’s seven Russian publications – Vogue, GQ, GQ Style, Tatler, Glamour, Glamour Style Book and Architectural Digest are expected to close with immediate effect.

In a memo emailed to Condé Nast’s global staff on Tuesday, the company’s chief executive officer, Roger Lynch, wrote: “The escalation in the severity of the censorship laws, which have significantly curtailed free speech and punished reporters simply for doing their jobs, has made our work in Russia untenable.

“While we’ve had a successful business in Russia for over 20 years, the continued atrocities brought on by this unprovoked war and the related censorship laws have made it impossible for us to continue operating there.”

Condé Nast’s Russian editions were initially suspended on 8 March. When Vogue Russia announced its suspension “until further notice” to its 1 million Instagram followers, it added: “We believe that this is not a farewell letter, but only a short pause, after which we will return to you. We hope that soon we will be able to continue our work.” It has not posted on the social media site since.

Vogue launched in 1998 as its 10th international edition and the flagship of Condé Nast’s Russian arm. Models including Claudia Schiffer, Kate Moss, Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner have appeared on its cover.

Fiona McKenzie Johnston, a British journalist who regularly contributed to Vogue Russia, said the Vogue Russia team was “very much pro-peace” and had used the magazine’s platform to promote anti-war messaging.

In early March, Vogue Russia shared a series of Picasso-inspired doves illustrated by Russian artists on its Instagram feed. “‘Vogue is calling for Peace’ was a constant refrain,” McKenzie Johnston said.

On its website, Condé Nast said Vogue Russia had more than 800,000 readers and was the most-read high-end fashion magazine in the country. The company claims that the combined reach of its Russian editions was more than 21 million people.

Lynch explained to staff that about 10% of employees in Russia would remain “to fulfil certain outstanding obligations”.

“It’s our absolute priority to do all we can and support everyone affected, including providing enhanced severance and benefits, employee assistance and outplacement programs, and dedicated People team guidance in applying for open positions in other markets.”

Condé Nast Russia’s initial suspension followed announcements from numerous fashion designers and luxury goods companies, including Hermès, LVMH, Richemont and Kering, that they were pausing trading in Russia.

On 9 March, Hearst Magazines – publisher of Elle, Esquire, Harper’s Bazaar and Cosmopolitan – announced it was terminating its licensing agreements for its Russian publications.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bella Hadid
Person
Kendall Jenner
Person
Kate Moss
Person
Claudia Schiffer
MarketWatch

As Putin eyes a date to declare victory, here’s a Ukraine scenario that could slam stocks by another 10%

Stocks are set to get a major bump on Thursday, thanks to blowout results from Tesla, which go some way in easing the sting over Netflix disappointment. With earnings sharply in focus for now, market attention on the biggest war in Europe since World War II has faded some. While financial markets have moved past the initial shock of Russia’s brutal invasion of its neighbor Ukraine, it remains a massive, unresolved conflict.
Middletown Press

Spotify Pulls Service from Russia Due to Censorship Laws

As Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine, Spotify, the largest music streaming service in the world, is pulling its service from the country, the company confirmed to Rolling Stone on Friday. Spotify cited recently passed censorship laws in Russia and the danger such actions poses for Spotify’s employees and customers as the catalyst to shut the service down in the country.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Censorship#Hearst Magazines#Ukraine#Vogue Russia#Russian#Glamour#Architectural Digest#Cond Nast
MarketWatch

Who is the richest person in the world? Jeff Bezos no longer has the top spot

Tesla TSLA, -4.73% and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has overtaken Amazon. founder Jeff Bezos as the richest person in the world. According to the latest Forbes billionaires list, Musk is the new No. 1, with a net worth of $219 billion — Musk was No. 2 on the list in 2021, behind Bezos. And his net worth on the list doesn’t include his recent 9.2% equity stake in Twitter.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
Country
Russia
The Independent

Nearly 3,000 of Russia’s notorious Wagner mercenary group have been killed in the war, UK MPs told

Close to 3,000 members of the private military company Wagner Group are believed to have been killed on the battlefield in Ukraine while fighting for Russia, British MPs have been told.The statistics were shared with the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee by investigative website Bellingcat’s top official Christo Grozev who confirmed the toll.Citing sources from within the Wagner circle, Mr Grozev said that his investigation website was informed that the numbers fighting alongside the Russian troops were “much higher” than expected, according to a report.MPs were told that close to 8,000 Wagner mercenaries had been deployed in Ukraine. Wagner group...
MILITARY
The Independent

Russian captain of Black Sea landing ship killed in Ukraine invasion in latest blow for Putin

Another senior Russian commander has reportedly been killed in the latest blow for Vladmir Putin’s war on Ukraine. Captain Alexander Chirva died from wounds sustained in a battle with Ukrainian defenders, according to the governor of Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozhayev. Chirva was the commander of Caesar Kunikov, a landing ship in Russia’s Black Sea Fleet. Mr Razvozhayev told Russia’s state-owned TASS news agency: “Today we said goodby to Alexander Grigorievich Chirva.“His courage, professionalism and experience saved the lives of the crew members.”It has not been confirmed when he died, but reports suggest that it could have happened following Ukrainian...
MILITARY
The Guardian

The Guardian

244K+
Followers
65K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy