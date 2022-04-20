Bobby Wagner confirms he never talked to the Patriots during free agency

Matthew Judon may have gone into overdrive recruiting Bobby Wagner to the Patriots . But Bill Belichick never picked up the phone.

In an appearance Tuesday on “The Rich Eisen Show,” Wagner confirmed the Patriots never contacted him during free agency. The star linebacker signed a five-year, $50 million deal with the Rams.

“I didn’t talk to Bill,” Wagner said. “I have so much respect for Bill, though. I think it’s mutual.”

It isn’t surprising the Patriots didn’t pursue Wagner, considering their lack of cap space. New England only had $13.4 million in space at the start of free agency, and currently has less than $1 million.

Still, Wagner would’ve been a great fit for the Patriots, who desperately need more talent at linebacker. He’s an eight-time All-Pro and is coming off a Pro Bowl season. At 31 years old, Wagner is still at the top of his game.

The Patriots haven’t pursued any high-priced talent this offseason, opting instead to re-sign many of their core players. Their two biggest additions have been veteran safety Jabrill Peppers and wideout DeVante Parker, whom they acquired from the Dolphins.

Though Belichick didn’t call Wagner, he would’ve had no problem identifying Belichick’s trademark gruff baritone. Throughout the free agent process, Wagner said he struggled to take some general managers seriously, because they sounded like kids.

“I had got some text messages and phone calls saying ‘Hey yo, we’re interested,’ and I’m just like, ‘This sounds like a little kid on the phone,’” he said. “But I had to answer every phone call, because I didn’t have every GM’s number saved. I’m answering all the phone calls, and as soon as the person says ‘we’re interested in signing you,’ and I’m like ‘this is a little kid …’ they didn’t have no pitch in their voice.”

That’s one advantage Belichick enjoys over many of his peers: At 70 years old, he certainly sounds all grown up.