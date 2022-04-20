ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Petition: Pass the PRO Act!

By Holly Woodbury
One Green Planet
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe PRO Act, or the Protecting the Right to Organize Act, would protect and empower the right to union membership and democratized workplaces. Everyone should have the right to organize their work and join a union, but less than 11% of workers were unionized as of a 2018 study- which can...

www.onegreenplanet.org

Comments / 0

Related
Hypebae

The House of Representatives Pass the CROWN Act Into Senate

The House of Representatives passed a bill on March 18 that would ban race-based hair discrimination at work, federal programs and public accommodations. The CROWN Act, which stands for Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair Act, passed along party lines with a vote of 235-189. The bill now heads to the Senate for a vote. “For too long, Black girls have been discriminated against and criminalized for the hair that grows on our heads and the way we move through and show up in this world,” Rep. Ayanna Pressley said on the House floor Friday. Congressional action on race-based hair discrimination comes after years of advocates pushing for policy change at the national level.
CONGRESS & COURTS
thecentersquare.com

Op-ed: Protecting Arizona businesses means opposing PRO Act policies

Hispanic-owned businesses throughout Arizona have endured a lot over the past couple of years, and members of the Tucson Hispanic Chamber of Commerce are grateful to Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly for supporting policies that have helped them weather the storm brought on by the pandemic and economic turbulence that followed.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegan#Afl Cio#American#Recipe
bloomberglaw.com

Latest Obamacare Fight Aims to Revive 87-Year-Old Line of Attack

Free birth control, colonoscopies, and vaccines have helped convince millions of people to sign up for Obamacare coverage. But now conservatives are trying to revive an arcane legal principle, one not entertained by the U.S. Supreme Court in more than 80 years, to argue the government has no right to require insurers to fully cover preventive services. They may have a slate of judges lined up who agree.
LAW
Vox

The Supreme Court rules that Joe Biden is commander-in-chief. Three justices dissent.

The Supreme Court on Friday evening decided, no, it was not going to needlessly insert itself in the military chain of command above President Joe Biden. The Court’s decision in Austin v. U.S. Navy SEALs 1-26 largely halted a lower court order that permitted certain sailors to defy a direct order. A group of Navy special operations personnel sought an exemption from the Pentagon’s requirement that all active duty service members get vaccinated against Covid-19, claiming that they should receive a religious exemption.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Supreme Court reinstates Trump-era water rule for now

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Wednesday reinstated for now a Trump-era rule that had curtailed the power of states and Native American tribes to block pipelines and other energy projects that can pollute rivers, streams and other waterways. The justices agreed to halt a lower court judge’s order...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Slate

Judge Blocks Military Vaccine Mandate Again, Dares Supreme Court to Stop Him

How close can a district court judge come to disobeying the Supreme Court without technically defying it? Judge Reed O’Connor wants to find out. Last week, in a 6–3 order, the Supreme Court halted his unprecedented injunction attempting to order the deployment of 35 Navy SEALs and other special warfare troops who refused to get the COVID vaccine on religious grounds. In a concurrence, Justice Brett Kavanaugh explained that courts may not exercise their power “in a manner that military commanders believe would impair the military of the United States as it defends the American people.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
Florida Phoenix

Voting Rights Act is hanging by a thread; FL ruling may allow Supreme Court to cut it

Quality Journalism for Critical Times In an exceedingly rare federal ruling striking down restrictions on voting that the GOP-dominated Florida Legislature approved last year, the state has effectively been placed on probation. In the March 31 ruling, Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker struck down central provisions of that law, SB 90, approved at the urging of Gov. Ron DeSantis. […] The post Voting Rights Act is hanging by a thread; FL ruling may allow Supreme Court to cut it appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Biden is intentionally ignoring immigration law because he thinks vetting migrants is racist: Sen. Kennedy

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., condemned the Biden administration for rescinding Title 42 and allowing millions of people to illegally enter the U.S. on "The Story." SEN. JOHN KENNEDY: I heard Ms. Psaki say the system is broken. Frankly, the Biden administration broke it. This isn't complicated. America has a legal immigration system. We admit about a million people a year, legally, into our country, more than any other nation in the world. Everybody wants to come to America. America is so great that even the workers who hate our country don't want to leave it. But we also have millions of people that try to come into our country illegally. Federal law says we are supposed to turn them away.
IMMIGRATION
eenews.net

Supreme Court weighs Biden’s Hanford nuclear challenge

Supreme Court justices yesterday appeared skeptical of calls to dismiss the Biden administration’s challenge of a Washington state law that expanded benefits to federal contractors at the Hanford nuclear waste site. The federal government is seeking to block a 2018 state law that presumed current and former workers who...
WASHINGTON STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

RI bill would punish unvaccinated with doubled income tax, monthly fine

Democrats in the State of Rhode Island General Assembly are pushing legislation that would mandate COVID-19 vaccines for all residents. Those who don’t comply — including parents of unvaccinated children — would be punished with doubled income tax and a $50 monthly fine. The bill states that...
INCOME TAX
Reuters

Court lifts block on Biden admin. immigration enforcement memo

April 13 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court has cleared the way for the Biden administration to implement guidance focusing immigration enforcement on people convicted of serious crimes while it appeals a judge's order that had blocked the policy nationwide. A three-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of...
OHIO STATE

