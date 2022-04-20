Man charged with setting fire at California Home Depot

California law enforcement authorities are speaking about their efforts to arrest a Warwick man accused of killing a California woman earlier this month. On Sunday, the Santa Cruz Harbor Patrol brought down Austin Michael Medeiros, the suspect in the killing of 28-year-old Emily Lobba of Kneeland, California. Harbor deputies said...
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Investigators say an Indianapolis man set his dog on fire because he couldn’t stop it from biting him. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office has charged Dustin Mitchell for torturing and mutilating an animal. On March 15, an officer with Indianapolis Animal Care Services was...
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke man has been charged with arson after a vehicle fire early Thursday. Roanoke Fire-EMS was called at 4:17 a.m. March 24 to reports of a fire in a parking lot on the 2100 block of Dale Avenue; they found the vehicle on fire. Joseph...
Two California women who were last seen attending a wedding Sunday evening were found dead inside a car submerged in a river near a golf course days later. The women were identified as Alyssa Ros, 23, of Long Beach, and Xylona Gama, 22, of Stockton. The pair were last seen at the Spring Creek Country Club in Ripon, about 25 miles south of Stockton in Northern California.
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A Burlington woman was arrested after police say she set fire to a garbage can in a post office Tuesday. Traci Lynn Wilcox Andrews, 46, is charged with first-degree arson, a Class B felony and reckless use of fire. The Burlington Police and Fire Departments responded...
SANFORD (WGME) -- A man has been charged with arson after he intentionally set two cars on fire in Sanford Wednesday morning. Police say Zachary Winn, 24, of Sanford set two cars on fire in the driveway at 756 Main Street around 3 a.m. Police say the fire damaged an...
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (AP) — A northern Virginia man has been arrested after firing a shotgun on school grounds when a domestic disturbance spilled over from a nearby home. Prince William County Police say the 20-year-old man was arrested Thursday on the grounds of Rippon Middle School in Woodbridge. According...
A video of three White police officers in Syracuse, New York, has gone viral as they forced an 8-year-old Black boy into the back of their vehicle over an alleged bag of stolen chips. On April 18, the video was posted on Twitter as a White male cop is seen...
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - A federal grand jury indicted Franklin Barrett Sechriest with crimes related to the intentional fire set at the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Austin on October 31, 2021. Sechriest set fire to the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue at 9 p.m. October 31, 2021 where he was...
An Indiana woman has been found dead inside a car, where her infant son was still alive. The South Bend Police Department announced Tuesday that Alexis Morales, 27, "was pronounced deceased at the scene" after officers located her and her son, Messiah Morales, inside a vehicle on South Kaley Street that evening.
A family narrowly escaped their home in Victoria, B.C. after what police believe to be an arson attack. Victoria police are now investigating the arson incident, which set the home of a local Ukrainian Catholic church pastor — named Yuriy Vyshnevskyy — on fire. The incident left one...
Wyoming’s Supreme Court on Wednesday overturned the conviction of a man arrested near Cheyenne with 42 pounds of marijuana. Justices unanimously ruled that the Wyoming Highway Patrol officer who stopped the vehicle Joshua David Levenson was riding in when he was arrested should not have been driving more than 100 mph to catch up to the vehicle.
Newly released video footage from a state trooper’s dashboard camera shows an officer taking North Carolina Representative Madison Cawthorn’s driver’s license after pulling over the congressman.A superior court judge in the state found that release of the footage was in the public interest, according to public records. The Charlotte Observer published the footage. The video shows a trooper with Mr Cawthorn on 3 March after the congressman was pulled over for allegedly driving with his license revoked in Cleveland County around 10.30 pm. The video shows the trooper telling the first-term Republican that he was driving with expired tags....
AUSTIN, Texas — The U.S Department of Justice in Texas reports a San Marcos man accused of setting fire to an Austin synagogue last Halloween was indicted on federal charges on Wednesday. The DOJ said in a press release a federal grand jury in Austin charged Franklin Barrett Sechriest,...
Texas’ oldest death row inmate faces execution Thursday for killing a Houston police officer nearly 32 years ago during a traffic stop.Carl Wayne Buntion, 78, was sentenced to death for the June 1990 fatal shooting of Houston police officer James Irby, a nearly 20-year member of the force. Buntion had been on parole for just six weeks when he shot the 37-year-old Irby. Buntion, who had an extensive criminal record, was a passenger in the car Irby pulled over. In 2009, an appeals court vacated Buntion’s sentence, but another jury resentenced him to death three years later. Before his...
"We Ready" rapper, Archie Eversole, was shot in the jaw while he was asleep, shortly before he died from his wounds ... this according to cops. According to the police report ... Archie told cops someone had kicked open his bedroom door and he was awakened by a gunshot to his face on March 25, but he couldn't see who shot him.
Almost any gearhead can talk at length about the finer points of Gone in 60 Seconds, but none of us are silly enough to try pulling it off. Someone in South Philly decided to try their luck earlier this week, as the local news has reported a fleet of Hyundai vehicles was discovered stolen early Tuesday morning.
The clock is ticking. On April 27, the state of Texas is scheduled to execute by lethal injection 53 year-old Melissa Lucio . In 2008, Ms. Lucio was convicted largely on the basis of a confession for the alleged murder of her two-year-old daughter, Mariah. Now her attorneys have filed a clemency petition to the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles. They point to evidence indicating that the child died from injuries resulting from an accident, not murder.
A driver in Kent, England watched as an arm extended out of the window of the flatbed truck driving in front of them at 50 mph and threw a poor dog out into the road. After sweet Freya had been callously tossed at terrifying speed from the moving truck, she ran onto a private property where she was thankfully discovered alive – but in terrible condition. She was barely moving. Aside from having just gone through the trauma of being thrown from a speeding vehicle, Freya was skin and bones and matted in her feces. It was clear she had undergone severe neglect even before she was almost killed.
Comments / 0