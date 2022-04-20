ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sean McVay Says It’s a ‘Crime’ Raheem Morris Isn’t a HC

By Joseph Salvador
He called his defensive coordinator “one of the best coaches in the world.”

During an interview Tuesday, Rams coach Sean McVay expressed serious disappointment in the fact that one of the coaches on his staff has yet to be hired for an NFL head coaching position.

Raheem Morris, the team’s defensive coordinator, will stay in Los Angeles this upcoming season and although McVay is happy he’s back, it doesn’t make sense to him.

“It’s a reflection of how far we have to go because he’s one of the best coaches in the world, and the fact that he isn’t a head coach is a crime,” McVay told the Associated Press’s Greg Beacham.

The Rams’ defense boasted stars like Jalen Ramsey, Aaron Donald and Von Miller this past season, which ended in a Super Bowl win over the Bengals. During the season, Morris’s defense ranked 17th in total yards allowed and 18th in total points allowed.

However, during the postseason, Los Angeles never allowed an opponent to score more than 27 points. The Rams held teams to 18.75 points per game on their way to the Lombardi Trophy.

Morris, 45, got his first head coaching job in 2011 with the Buccaneers but was fired after the ’11 season. He went 17–31 during his time there, including a 10–6 campaign in ’10. He served as interim coach for the Falcons in ’20 and was hired by the Rams in ’21.

Los Angeles will look to run it back this year, and if all goes well for McVay and company, Morris will be out the door and given a chance to lead another franchise.

