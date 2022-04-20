ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘He be slaying’: Fans react to Dan Stevens’ ‘technicolour dreamcoat’ at premiere of Gaslit

By Kate Ng
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Njm1V_0fEj0JlL00

Dan Stevens has turned heads with his red carpet outfit at the premiere of his new television series, Gaslit .

The Downton Abbey star said he wanted to look like “a work of art” in his multi-coloured overcoat, shirt and trousers, complete with mustard, red and brown striped boots, a matching manicure and lime green-tinted glasses.

The co-ordinating set featured swirls of pink, orange and purple hues and was created by up-and-coming fashion designer Licong Gong, a recent graduate from the London College of Fashion .

Gong’s bold-coloured signature garments have also recently been seen on Irish singer Roisin Murphy.

Stevens, 39, told Vanity Fair that he wanted the colours of his outfit to complement the colour scheme of the premiere, which took place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

“I wanted to blend in. I wanted to come disguised as a work of art,” he added.

The actor also drew attention for his co-ordinating fingernails, which were painted orange, yellow and purple.

Gong posted photographs of Stevens wearing his designs on his Instagram account and wrote: “Thanks @thatdanstevens wearing Licong Gong printing reversible look on Gaslit premiere [sic].”

Stevens also posted the look on his Instagram page, which quickly drew praise from his famous friends.

TV presenter Fearne Cotton joked: “Can I borrow this suit?”

Stevens replied: “Ask Licong Gong! You may have to fight Roisin Murphy for it…”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vXuf5_0fEj0JlL00

Newlywed Nicole Peltz Beckham wrote: “Go Dan!!” while Glow star Alison Brie left raised hands emojis in the comments.

Fans also praised the colourful look, with some dubbing the outerwear as a “technicolour dreamcoat”, in reference to the popular musical comedy Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat .

One person said: “This look is everything!” while another wrote: “Fashion icon. He be slaying.”

Stevens recently made headlines after he criticised prime minister Boris Johnson during a live appearance on The One Show .

Last week, he shocked presenters Alex Jones and Jermaine Jenas when he spoke out against Johnson following the news that the prime minister had been fined for breaking lockdown to attend illegal parties at Downing Street.

