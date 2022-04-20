ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

How to honor those lost during the Columbine High School massacre

By Paige Weeks
WFLA
WFLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CzoTG_0fEizs9D00

COLORADO SPRINGS — It has been 23 years since two teenagers walked into Columbine High School and opened fire, killing 13 people and injuring several others.

A letter from our News Director: Why you will not see images of mass shooters on FOX21

Below are the names of the 12 students who were killed:

  • Cassie Bernall
  • Steven Curnow
  • Corey DePooter
  • Kelly Fleming
  • Matthew Kechter
  • Daniel Mauser
  • Daniel Rohrbough
  • Rachel Scott
  • Isaiah Shoels
  • John Tomlin
  • Lauren Townsend

Teacher and coach Dave Sanders, 47, was also killed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T0bho_0fEizs9D00
Columbine, remembering the lives lost

6th Annual Day of Service

April 20, 2022 marks Columbine High School’s 6th Annual Day of Service , which encourages people across the country to remember the victims of the shooting and to participate in community service projects. Project ideas include:

  • Reading storybooks to students at your local elementary school
  • Contact a nursing home in your area and ask about…
    • Writing letters to residents
    • Connecting with residents through gardening projects, board games, or conversation
    • Performing music for residents
  • Write notes of gratitude for…
    • First responders
    • Grocery store workers
    • Doctors and nurses
    • Hospital workers
    • Mail carriers
    • Garbage collectors
    • Teachers and staff members at your school
    • Any “essential” workers
  • Host a ”front yard concert” or performance of some sort for your elderly neighbors or children in your neighborhood
  • Organize a group of friends to take part in a park or neighborhood cleanup project
  • Put together a “front porch” food or toiletries drive: ask neighbors to leave food and/or toiletries on their front porches in a bag, drive around and pick them up, and then deliver them to a local food bank.
  • Do yard or gardening work for a neighbor
  • Find a local organization that serves your community and reach out to them about volunteering

Day of Recommitment

Wednesday also marks three years since Gov. Jared Polis declared April 20 as a Day of Recommitment. You can read the proclamation below.

Day of Recommitment Document Download Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
Oxygen

Family Begs For Answers About ‘Compassionate’ Couple Gunned Down By Armed Motorcyclists In Mexico

Two weeks after a Minnesota couple was fatally shot by a group of armed motorcyclists near a popular Mexican tourist destination, their family is begging for answers. Miguel Angel Abrego Hurtado, 49, and Concepcion Leticia Carrillo Arellando, 48, were shot and killed by a group of armed gunmen in Puerto Escondido earlier this month, according to Mexican news network Milenio, Minneapolis television station KMSP reported.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
City
Columbine, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Crime & Safety
WFLA

Man accused of raping Florida teen walking home from school

"This was such a brazen act, it was in the middle of the day, you had people around and his demeanor was very calm and very collected and based on the words that he used and how he was able to convince this female to just approach him and make her feel so comfortable, detectives believe there may be other victims around," Lauderhill Police Maj. Michael Santiago said.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#Daniel Mauser#Columbine High School#Grocery#Host
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTNH

1 staff member injured during student altercation at Hamden High School

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Hamden police were requested to Hamden High School on Thursday following the report of a student altercation. Gary Highsmith, Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources and Administration, told News 8 that the altercation took place in the auditorium. One staff member was injured during the altercation and is being assessed by medical […]
HAMDEN, CT
WFLA

Man allegedly streamed stabbing on Facebook Live

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man was arrested by police after allegedly streaming a stabbing on Facebook Live. The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a location on S. Sherwood Forest Blvd. on Monday night. Officers arrived at approximately 9:52 p.m. and immediately initiated an investigation into reports of a “deceased female,” according […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WFLA

WFLA

57K+
Followers
10K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy