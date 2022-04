Nate Diaz is no fan of the UFC selling NFT’s featuring him and his brother Nick and marketing it to supporters of marijuana culture. NFT’s, or non-fungible tokens, have become the rage over the last couple of years. Many of the world’s biggest sports brands have gotten involved in this latest revenue source, including the UFC. In January, the organization launched its “Strike” brand with Dapper Labs and jumped headfirst into this new market to sell digital copies of iconic moments and highlights for $50.

UFC ・ 21 HOURS AGO