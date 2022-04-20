ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

4-week-old dies after father put alcohol in baby bottle, according to deputies

By Robert Pandolfino, Nexstar Media Wire
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w6u4G_0fEizlDM00

TAMPA ( WFLA ) — A Georgia couple accused of giving their 4-week-old alcohol in a baby bottle have been charged with murder.

Detectives arrested 25-year-old Marquis Colvin and 24-year-old Sydnei Dunn, the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Deputies were contacted by authorities at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta on April 13 after the two brought the infant in unresponsive. Hospital employees were suspicious of the circumstances surrounding the baby’s condition and called the police.

“CHOA officials stated that the circumstances surrounding the child’s condition did not make sense and sounded as if they needed to be looked into by law enforcement,” the sheriff’s office said.

3 babies hospitalized after eating THC-infused crackers at day care

Deputies said Dunn admitted that she consumed a large amount of alcohol the day before and then breastfed the child. She also told detectives that Colvin put alcohol in the baby’s bottle. They decided to go to the hospital after the baby became unresponsive.

Doctors said the child had more than four times the legal limit of alcohol for an adult in its system.

During a search of the home where the couple lives, detectives found what they called “evidence of the crime” as well as a firearm.

Both were charged on April 14 with murder, cruelty to children, and reckless conduct. Colvin is also facing a parole violation and is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Colvin and Dunn were being held in the Paulding County Jail.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Cause of death released for juvenile in shooting case

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Coroner has released new information on a juvenile who died earlier this week. The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office has determined that Kaden Vera’s cause of death was from a single gunshot wound to the head. EPD says that they have no evidence that anyone was with Vera at […]
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
CBS News

4-year-old girl dies after grandmother allegedly forced her to drink whiskey while mother watched

A 4-year-old girl is dead after her grandmother allegedly forced her to drink from a bottle of whiskey while her mother watched, Baton Rouge Police said. Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, a police spokesperson, told news outlets the little girl's grandmother, Roxanne Record, 53, and mother, Kadjah Record, 29, were arrested Friday, each on a charge of first-degree murder. It was unknown if either of them had an attorney who could speak on their behalf.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Daily Press

York County father arrested after shooting of 3-year-old son

A 22-year-old man wanted in connection with the shooting of his 3-year-old son in Yorktown turned himself in Thursday night, authorities said. Canaan Lamont Fleming, 22, is charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling, maiming, two counts of child abuse and reckless handling of a firearm. The child’s mother, Ayannah Mercedes Chapman, 22, was arrested Wednesday on two felony counts of child ...
YORK COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Murder#Crime#4 Week Old#Wfla#Children S Healthcare#Choa
Daily Mail

Texas woman Melissa Lucio, 53, who is due to be executed in eight days after 'falsely' pleading guilty to killing her two-year-old daughter files last-ditch appeal for clemency

A woman who insists she falsely pleaded guilty to killing her two-year-old daughter in 2007, made a last-ditch attempt to stop her April 27 Texas execution on Monday. Lawyers from the Innocence Project representing Melissa Lucio, 53, filed a request for clemency with the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, a move that Innocence Project attorney Vanessa Potkin characterized as Lucio's last legal option.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Nashville News Hub

Mother left her 12-year-old daughter to care for her 1-year-old brother for more than 1 month in a filthy hotel room with broken bottles on the floor and drugs in plain view

Mother pulled her 12-year-old daughter from school to care for her 1-year-old brother full-time. She left both her kids in a filthy hotel room for an extended period of time. Both children appeared malnourished and filthy. The 1-year-old boy was sleeping in a soiled diaper. Authorities reportedly found broken bottles on the floor, drugs in plain view, slime in the refrigerator and moldy food haphazardly strewn throughout. The 12-year-old girl said that her mom didn’t provide her with adequate food for her baby brother, so she fed the boy with macaroni and cheese.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Man who woke from 19-year coma to say ‘mom’ has died at age 57

An Arkansas man who spent nearly two decades in a coma before waking up and regaining his ability to speak has died at the age of 57.Terry Wayne Wallis died on Tuesday, according to an obituary first reported by The New York Post. Mr Wallis’ story became semi-famous in 2003 when a handful of news organisations, including CNN and the BBC, reported on his shocking recovery and revival.Mr Wallis was 19 years old when he and a friend, who was driving, were in an automobile accident that left him in a coma while the driver was killed. A second...
OBITUARIES
The Independent

North Carolina mother turned away from hospital gives birth in parking lot

A North Carolina woman who was 39 weeks pregnant found herself in the kind of position no new mom in labour wants to be in: on the outside looking in at a hospital, who kept denying her entry because they believed her not to be hours from giving birth.Lauren Banks, despite her best efforts, ended up delivering her child between pumps four and five in the front seat of her Yukon XL at a gas station on her way back to Carolina East Medical Center, a hospital that her husband, Steve Banks, says had denied them admittance “a couple of...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Nashville News Hub

“She was denied admittance to labor and delivery a couple of times”, Pregnant mother gave birth to her baby at a convenience store after being turned away from the hospital

The pregnant woman gave birth to her baby at a convenience store after being turned away from the hospital, her husband said. At 39 weeks pregnant, the mother of two said that she tried to get a bed at the hospital, but the doctors wouldn’t consider her for admittance until she reached five centimeters. The pregnant mother said that it reportedly took them about 30 minutes to get to the hospital from their home. Unfortunately, their baby son had no intentions of holding back.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Independent

Mother screamed in horror when she found two-year-old son dead, trial told

A court has been told of the moment a mother screamed in horror after she found her son dead in her ex-partner’s home.Lukasz Czapla is on trial at the High Court in Edinburgh accused of murdering his two-year-old son Julius at a property in the Muirhouse area of the city on November 20 or 21, 2020.Neighbour Tracy Stirling told the court she was in bed on November 21 when she heard noise outside her house which was getting louder, and she went out to see what was happening.Ms Stirling, fellow neighbour Joanne Gorrie and Julius’s mother Patrycja Szczesniak were then...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Gillian Sisley

Mom Refuses to Name Unborn Baby

Do fathers have the right to see the birth of their child?. The birth of a child is meant to be an exciting time in a parent's life. Children change everything, but for those who want them, they are a welcomed gift. Thousands of families experience welcoming a new member to their family every single day in the US. With that said, a lot of challenges come along with having a baby.
BBC

Heywood baby death: Man charged with murdering daughter

A man has been charged with murdering his two-week-old daughter. Felicity-May Harvey died in hospital on 11 January 2021 after police were called to a report of concern for her welfare in Heywood, Greater Manchester. Darin Harvey, 25, of Birch Road, Wardle, is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy