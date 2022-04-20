Julianne Hough Tests Positive For Covid, Will Miss Some Broadway ‘POTUS’ Performances

Click here to read the full article.

Julianne Hough , making her Broadway debut in the comedy POTUS : Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive, has tested positive for Covid and will miss several preview performances of the play.

Hough, the former Dancing With The Stars pro who starred as Sandy in the 2016 Fox TV-musical Grease , made the announcement in an Instagram Story post last night.

‘Hi everyone, I’m really bummed to share that I have tested positive for COVID,’ she wrote. “I am feeling okay, but unfortunately need to miss a few POTUS shows. Out of an abundance of caution, I’ll be quarantining until I get the safe sign-off to return. Can’t wait for everyone to see our incredible show!”

The satire written by The Morning Show writer Selina Fillinger, features an all-female cast, with Hough appearing alongside Rachel Dratch, Lilli Cooper, Lea DeLaria, Suzy Nakamura, Julie White and Vanessa Williams. Five-time Tony winner Susan Stroman directs.

Currently in previews at the Shubert Theatre, POTUS officially opens with the April 27 matinee performance. Producers last month moved up the previous opening date so the production would meet the Tony Award eligibility cut-off.