ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Julianne Hough Tests Positive For Covid, Will Miss Some Broadway ‘POTUS’ Performances

By Greg Evans
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D6XMe_0fEizWvL00

Click here to read the full article.

Julianne Hough , making her Broadway debut in the comedy POTUS : Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive, has tested positive for Covid and will miss several preview performances of the play.

Hough, the former Dancing With The Stars pro who starred as Sandy in the 2016 Fox TV-musical Grease , made the announcement in an Instagram Story post last night.

‘Hi everyone, I’m really bummed to share that I have tested positive for COVID,’ she wrote. “I am feeling okay, but unfortunately need to miss a few POTUS shows. Out of an abundance of caution, I’ll be quarantining until I get the safe sign-off to return. Can’t wait for everyone to see our incredible show!”

The satire written by The Morning Show writer Selina Fillinger, features an all-female cast, with Hough appearing alongside Rachel Dratch, Lilli Cooper, Lea DeLaria, Suzy Nakamura, Julie White and Vanessa Williams. Five-time Tony winner Susan Stroman directs.

Currently in previews at the Shubert Theatre, POTUS officially opens with the April 27 matinee performance. Producers last month moved up the previous opening date so the production would meet the Tony Award eligibility cut-off.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘The Late Show’ Cancels Episode After Stephen Colbert Tests Positive For Covid

Click here to read the full article. The Late Show has been hit by Covid. CBS has canceled this evening’s show after host Stephen Colbert tested positive for the virus. The comedian noted that he’s “basically feeling fine” and is grateful to have been vaxxed and boosted. Ozark stars Jason Bateman and Laura Linney were set to be the guests on tonight’s show along with Veep star Matt Walsh. Instead, CBS will air a repeat featuring Josh Brolin and a performance by The Who. The show was set to be on hiatus next week so it means that the next original episode is set to...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Whoopi Goldberg Explains Why Will Smith Wasn’t Ejected And Defends Standing Ovation: “You’re Up Before You Even Know You’ve Done Something Stupid”

Click here to read the full article. After media reports came out today suggesting Oscar producers did not formally request that Will Smith leave the ceremony after slapping Chris Rock, or at the least gave Smith mixed messages about the request, Academy’s Board of Governors member Whoopi Goldberg insisted on today’s The View, “He actually was. He was asked to leave.” Goldberg, who was not present at the Oscar ceremony and cautioned that she was not speaking for the Board, said today “but there are things that I do know.” Watch the View segment below. When pressed by some of her View co-hosts...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Rob Lowe & Son John Owen Lowe To Star In Netflix Comedy Series ‘Unstable’ From Victor Fresco

Click here to read the full article. Rob Lowe is regularly trolled on social media by his son John Owen Lowe and the duo are now turning this experience into a comedy series for Netflix. The streamer has ordered Unstable, which was co-created by the Lowes and Santa Clarita Diet creator Victor Fresco. Set in a cutting-edge biotech research company, the series stars John Owen Lowe as socially-challenged son who goes to work for his very successful, wildly eccentric father, played by Rob Lowe, in order to save him from disaster. The trio will exec produce the series, which is produced by the...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julianne Hough
Person
Suzy Nakamura
Person
Susan Stroman
Person
Lea Delaria
Person
Rachel Dratch
Person
Vanessa Williams
Person
Julie White
The Hollywood Reporter

Barry Manilow to Miss ‘Harmony’ Off-Broadway Opening Night After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Barry Manilow will miss the opening night and New York debut of his and Bruce Sussman’s long-gestating musical Harmony after contracting COVID-19. The Grammy, Emmy and special Tony winner announced he would be absent from the evening event in a statement just hours before the performance Wednesday.More from The Hollywood ReporterRotterdam Film Festival Moves Dates for 2023, Announces Staff CutsJenna Bush Hager Tests Positive for COVID-19, Misses 'Today' Taping'Plaza Suite' Extends Broadway Run After Sarah Jessica Parker, Matthew Broderick Miss Performances Due to COVID “I am heartbroken to say that I have just tested positive for COVID-19 and won’t be able to...
THEATER & DANCE
The Associated Press

Miranda to miss Oscars after wife tests positive for COVID

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lin-Manuel Miranda, one of this year’s most prominent Oscar nominees, will sit out the ceremony after his wife tested positive for COVID-19. Miranda shared the unfortunate news on Twitter Saturday afternoon. He said that even though he has tested negative himself, he will stay away from Sunday’s ceremony out of caution.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Hello Magazine

Kelly Ripa's unrecognisable transformation in before-and-after beach photos

Kelly Ripa is renowned for her sense of fun and doesn't take herself too seriously - as a result, she has a legion of fans who adore following her on social media. One memorable post the TV favorite shared not too long ago involved a fun before-and-after photo during a beach stroll in The Hamptons, where she owns a holiday home.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sag Awards#Miss A#Fox Tv#Instagram Story
Hello Magazine

CBS's Gayle King overcome with emotion following long-awaited moment

CBS star Gayle King has shared a sweet video of the emotional moment she "finally" met her co-anchor Nathaniel Burleson's wife. The pair met at a lunch gala and shared a fun video of each other, with Nate's wife Atoya exclaiming: "Look who I found!" "I am finally finally meeting...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
womansday.com

'Live' Fans Are Shocked Over Kelly Ripa's Dramatic Hair Transformation on Instagram

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest wore their Monday's best for the Live With Kelly and Ryan: After Oscar Show. On March 28, the ABC daytime TV talk show aired its annual special dedicated to the Academy Awards. In honor of this year's ceremony, Kelly wore a metallic lavender gown with puff sleeves and tiered frills. Ryan walked down their in-studio red carpet dressed in a velvet black and navy suit. The American Idol host completed his look with a black bowtie.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hello Magazine

Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette looks unrecognizable after wild hair transformation

Fans of NCIS will remember former chief forensic scientist Abby Sciuto, played by Pauley Perrette, for her gothic style and jet-black hair. But three years after leaving the hit show, Pauley has distanced herself even further from her character by undergoing a dramatic hair transformation and ditching her trademark hue completely. The 52-year-old surprised her fans in November by unveiling her new "rainbow" do – and there was not a hint of black insight.
HAIR CARE
Popculture

'Chicago Med' Star Just Left the Show

The Gaffney Chicago Medical Center is a doctor short. Kristen Hager has officially left Chicago Med after just a single season, Deadline confirmed Monday. Hager starred on the hit NBC medical drama as Dr. Stevie Hammer. After joining the hit series as a series regular for Season 7, Hager last...
TV & VIDEOS
The US Sun

Jeopardy! host Mayim Bialik slammed for ‘nasty comment’ to Yian Chen for ‘ONLY being an anesthesiologist & not a doctor’

JEOPARDY! fans fumed after host Mayim Bialik made a "nasty comment" INSULTING a contestant's profession. She called first-timer Yian Chen "only" an anesthesiologist and "not a doctor" in banter that flatlined. During the meet-and-greet portion of the April 1 gameshow episode, host Mayim dug into one player with less-than-impressive precision.
TV SHOWS
The Hollywood Reporter

Whoopi Goldberg Says Film Academy Won’t “Take That Oscar From” Will Smith After Chris Rock Slap

As Hollywood deals with the fallout of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock on the 2022 Oscars stage, shortly before Smith won the best actor Oscar for his role in King Richard, many observers have wondered whether the Motion Picture Academy will take away Smith’s Oscar. While the Academy hasn’t given any indications to that effect, one of the members of its board of governors, The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg, who’s also an Oscar winner and former host, voiced her own thoughts on the fate of Smith’s Oscar.More from The Hollywood ReporterTikTok Makes Oscars Debut During "We Don't Talk About Bruno" PerformanceWill...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Savannah Guthrie shares health update as she admits it's 'baby steps'

Savannah Guthrie was on the receiving end of some unpleasant jibes on Friday after she shared an update on her recent injury. The Today show presenter has unfortunately damaged her foot, forcing her to wear slippers during her hosting duties. Savannah posted new images on Instagram and revealed that while...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Deadline

Deadline

70K+
Followers
27K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy