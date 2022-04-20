ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

How do the Utica schools want to spend $18 million more next year?

By Amy Neff Roth, Observer-Dispatch
Utica Observer-Dispatch
Utica Observer-Dispatch
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DDONV_0fEizRVi00

The Utica City School District will go on a hiring spree if the public approves the district’s proposed $213.5 million 2022-23 budget during school elections May 17.

The budget proposal, passed 4-3 by the school board Tuesday evening, calls for hiring 152 teachers and other staff members using an $18.2 million increase in state foundation aid.

The budget does not, for the eighth consecutive year, include a tax increase.

The three board members who voted against the budget — Joseph Hobika Jr., Anthony LaPolla and Danielle Padula — had voted unsuccessfully to table the budget until the board could hold a budget workshop to allow time for questions on line items within the budget. Before voting no, Hobika stated that his problem was with the budget process, not the budget itself.

Superintendent Bruce Karam called the budget a “turning point” in the district’s quest for equitable state funding.

“This is a truly watershed moment for the Utica City School District,” he said in presenting the budget to the board. “Meticulous budget planning has been a top priority since I became superintendent of schools. We have seen very difficult times, and it is my hope that this is the beginning of a new era where the children of the Utica City School District finally receive the sustainable and equitable funding that they deserve and are entitled to receive.”

The increase in foundation aid is part of the state’s commitment to phasing in full funding of foundation aid, which was established in 2007 to make sure all district would receive enough aid to give students a sound, basic education, but has never been fully funded.

Priorities for the extra funds included decreasing class sizes and bolstering the district’s ability to help students with mental health issues, Karam said.

Here’s the breakdown of the 152 employees the district intends to hire:

  • 19 secondary teachers, including four in science, four in math, four in English language arts, two in social studies, two in technology, two in physical education and one in family and consumer science.
  • 22 elementary school teachers as classroom, reading and English as a New Language teachers.
  • Two team leaders, one at each middle school.
  • Four high school special education teachers.
  • Six guidance counselors, including four at the high school and one for each middle school.
  • 14 social workers, one for each school and one district-wide.
  • Three assistant principals, one for each secondary building.
  • 10 AIS (academic intervention services) facilitators/instructional coaches for the elementary schools.
  • Two physical therapists, two occupational therapists, two speech therapists and two psychologists to work in the special education department.
  • Eight parent liaisons.
  • Three athletic caretakers for the new athletic fields.
  • A carpenter.
  • 10 clerical positions, including six secretaries in the central office, one bookkeeper, one high school secretary and two secretaries for the middle schools.
  • 10 nonclerical employees (referred to as noninstructional monitors) to help in each elementary school office.
  • A purchasing agent for administration.
  • An administrator for pupil personnel services who will oversee the district’s mental health efforts.
  • A director of athletics.
  • A director of testing and planning.
  • Two Committee on Special Education chairpersons.
  • A medical director.
  • A school communications and public relations specialist.
  • 10 elementary student activity club advisors.
  • 13 teachers for the district’s new career and technical education program, who will start to develop curriculum before construction is finished on the CTE addition at Thomas R. Proctor High School, projected for September 2024.

The plan represents an increase of 9.97 percent over the 2021-22 budget.

In addition to the additional staff, the increase will cover a concealed weapons system to be deployed in all the district’s schools, the costs associated with 66 new students attending the Utica Academy of Science Charter School, contractual increases for salaries and benefits, rising transportation costs, debt service and increasing supply costs.

In total, the budget includes $10.5 million for the charter school, covering tuition for 858 students, transportation to the school in Frankfort, textbooks, nursing services for the school and nursing supplies. This is the charter school’s 10th year and the district will have directed $58.9 million in total to the school by the end of the year.

The charter school is adding a fifth grade this year, so the district has to pay for 66 more students to attend. But costs should not go up so sharply each year because the charter school will now have fully expanded to include all grades from kindergarten through 12th grade, said Michele Albanese, school business official.

Amy Roth covers issues that affect families for the Observer-Dispatch. Email Amy Roth at aroth@gannett.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Reason.com

High-Quality 'Public' Schools Don't Want Low-Income Students

Public education nationwide is not as free or equal as many would like to believe it is. Most K–12 school children are assigned to their public school through geographic school districts. Educational opportunities are largely determined by where parents can afford to live. Congress acknowledged this in a 2019 Joint Economic Committee report stating, "Families are faced with the reality that attending a high-performing public school often requires paying more for housing, and many students' educational opportunities are limited as a result."
WASHINGTON, DC
Middletown Press

Middletown schools budget plan would mean $5.5 million spending hike

MIDDLETOWN — Acting Superintendent of Schools Alberto Vázquez-Matos presented a $97.6 million proposed budget for the 2022-23 academic year to the Board of Education on Monday night. The spending plan calls for an increase of $5.5 million, or 6 percent, over the current spending package, with fixed costs...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Utica, NY
Government
Utica, NY
Education
City
Frankfort, NY
City
Utica, NY
Eyewitness News

Free school lunches could end for some students

(WFSB) - Free meals could soon come to an end for some students. School officials are asking the federal government to extend a group of pandemic-related waivers that made it easier to get more meals to more students. Right now, those waivers are set to expire at the end of...
ADVOCACY
Ballotpedia News

Hall Pass: Your Ticket to Understanding School Board Politics – Edition 8

Welcome to Hall Pass. This newsletter keeps you plugged into the conversations driving school board politics and governance. Each week, we bring you a roundup of the latest on school board elections, along with sharp commentary and research from across the political spectrum on the issues confronting school boards in the country’s 14,000 school districts. We’ll also bring you the latest on school board elections and recall efforts, including candidate filing deadlines and election results.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Teachers#High School#Elementary Schools#School Board
ABC Action News

Pandemic, politics lead some school superintendents to consider career change

Many of the people who lead our country's school districts are contemplating a career change. 46% percent of U.S. superintendents are thinking about leaving their current job within the next three years, according to the 2022 "Voice of the Superintendent" survey published in February by EAB. Most are planning to...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
1240 KLYQ

Principal Changes at Hamilton Schools for Next Year

Next fall, there will be new school principals at Hamilton High School and Hamilton Middle School. Superintendent Tom Korst said the Hamilton school board approved hiring a new middle school principal this week. It started with the resignation of Ryan Wells from the Hamilton High School head position. Wells will...
HAMILTON, MT
Daily Montanan

Parents want back to take back schools, but when did they ever leave?

I have to give credit to the wonderful marketing job some politicians have done at creating a controversy out of nothing. That would perfectly describe the movement that urges parents to take back their schools. To hear some worried politicians and aspiring school board members tell it: Communism, immorality and self-hatred have seeped deeply into […] The post Parents want back to take back schools, but when did they ever leave? appeared first on Daily Montanan.
EDUCATION
Romesentinel.com

Congressman joins Sheriff Maciol for farm visit

HOLLAND PATENT — U.S. Congressman Antonio Delgado swung by the dairy farm of Oneida County Sheriff Robert M. Maciol in Holland Patent Friday afternoon to have a chat with local farmers. Delgado is a Democrat running for re-election in the new 19th Congressional District, which contains Southern Oneida County...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
WKTV

School board approves Utica budget

UTICA, NY - The Utica City School District has approved a budget for the 2022-2023 academic school year, but it didn't come without some controversy. The board narrowly passed the budget by a 4 to 3 vote. A motion to table the budget was voted down by the same margin.
UTICA, NY
The Independent

Pennsylvania school board rejects request for Satan club

A school board in Pennsylvania rejected a request for an after-school Satan Club at an elementary school. Northern Elementary School in York rejected the club's application during Tuesday night's meeting. The club was proposed by a parent at the school, and was initially rejected by the school's principal but was granted a probationary vote at the board meeting. "The After School Satan Club is an after-school programme that promotes self-directed education by supporting the intellectual and creative interests of students," the Satanic Temple writes on its website. Similar groups have been opened in other school districts, according to Fox5....
POLITICS
Romesentinel.com

Some 170 residents face May 16 deadline for flood buyout in Whitestown

WHITESTOWN — In the wake of a public meeting concerning property buyouts for those living in a designated Sauquoit Creek flood plain in the town of Whitestown, town officials are looking for solutions, one being guiding select residents through the potential buyout of their property. That solution is through...
WHITESTOWN, NY
Utica Observer-Dispatch

Utica Observer-Dispatch

1K+
Followers
714
Post
181K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Utica, NY from Utica Observer Dispatch.

 http://uticaod.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy