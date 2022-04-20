How do the Utica schools want to spend $18 million more next year?

The Utica City School District will go on a hiring spree if the public approves the district’s proposed $213.5 million 2022-23 budget during school elections May 17.

The budget proposal, passed 4-3 by the school board Tuesday evening, calls for hiring 152 teachers and other staff members using an $18.2 million increase in state foundation aid.

The budget does not, for the eighth consecutive year, include a tax increase.

The three board members who voted against the budget — Joseph Hobika Jr., Anthony LaPolla and Danielle Padula — had voted unsuccessfully to table the budget until the board could hold a budget workshop to allow time for questions on line items within the budget. Before voting no, Hobika stated that his problem was with the budget process, not the budget itself.

Superintendent Bruce Karam called the budget a “turning point” in the district’s quest for equitable state funding.

“This is a truly watershed moment for the Utica City School District,” he said in presenting the budget to the board. “Meticulous budget planning has been a top priority since I became superintendent of schools. We have seen very difficult times, and it is my hope that this is the beginning of a new era where the children of the Utica City School District finally receive the sustainable and equitable funding that they deserve and are entitled to receive.”

The increase in foundation aid is part of the state’s commitment to phasing in full funding of foundation aid, which was established in 2007 to make sure all district would receive enough aid to give students a sound, basic education, but has never been fully funded.

Priorities for the extra funds included decreasing class sizes and bolstering the district’s ability to help students with mental health issues, Karam said.

Here’s the breakdown of the 152 employees the district intends to hire:

19 secondary teachers, including four in science, four in math, four in English language arts, two in social studies, two in technology, two in physical education and one in family and consumer science.

22 elementary school teachers as classroom, reading and English as a New Language teachers.

Two team leaders, one at each middle school.

Four high school special education teachers.

Six guidance counselors, including four at the high school and one for each middle school.

14 social workers, one for each school and one district-wide.

Three assistant principals, one for each secondary building.

10 AIS (academic intervention services) facilitators/instructional coaches for the elementary schools.

Two physical therapists, two occupational therapists, two speech therapists and two psychologists to work in the special education department.

Eight parent liaisons.

Three athletic caretakers for the new athletic fields.

A carpenter.

10 clerical positions, including six secretaries in the central office, one bookkeeper, one high school secretary and two secretaries for the middle schools.

10 nonclerical employees (referred to as noninstructional monitors) to help in each elementary school office.

A purchasing agent for administration.

An administrator for pupil personnel services who will oversee the district’s mental health efforts.

A director of athletics.

A director of testing and planning.

Two Committee on Special Education chairpersons.

A medical director.

A school communications and public relations specialist.

10 elementary student activity club advisors.

13 teachers for the district’s new career and technical education program, who will start to develop curriculum before construction is finished on the CTE addition at Thomas R. Proctor High School, projected for September 2024.

The plan represents an increase of 9.97 percent over the 2021-22 budget.

In addition to the additional staff, the increase will cover a concealed weapons system to be deployed in all the district’s schools, the costs associated with 66 new students attending the Utica Academy of Science Charter School, contractual increases for salaries and benefits, rising transportation costs, debt service and increasing supply costs.

In total, the budget includes $10.5 million for the charter school, covering tuition for 858 students, transportation to the school in Frankfort, textbooks, nursing services for the school and nursing supplies. This is the charter school’s 10th year and the district will have directed $58.9 million in total to the school by the end of the year.

The charter school is adding a fifth grade this year, so the district has to pay for 66 more students to attend. But costs should not go up so sharply each year because the charter school will now have fully expanded to include all grades from kindergarten through 12th grade, said Michele Albanese, school business official.

Amy Roth covers issues that affect families for the Observer-Dispatch. Email Amy Roth at aroth@gannett.com.