ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Her Boyfriend Told Her That She's Not As Attractive As His Ex, So That's Why He's Concerned To Let Her Meet His Family

Chip Chick
Chip Chick
 1 day ago

Getting to meet your significant other's family is a major step to take in a relationship, but it doesn't always go as planned.

One poor 21-year-old woman is having problems already with taking this next step in her relationship, and she hasn't even gotten to meet her boyfriend's family yet.

In fact, her boyfriend's on the fence about introducing her to his family for one pretty terrible reason.

Her boyfriend, who is 22, just dumped it on her that he's concerned for her to meet his family since she's not as attractive as his ex-girlfriend.

"His ex is very pretty, skinny, and blonde," she explained. "I’m a chubby brunette. He said how he was worried they’d look at me and say “wow...what happened?!” as if they were in shock he brought home a girl that wasn’t nearly as good looking and it had something to do with him."

Her boyfriend has never once brought up the fact that his ex is better looking than she is, so she's completely blindsided by his behavior.

"I’m not sure what to do, this is the first time he’s ever said something like this, and immediately after he said it he sobbed saying it came out wrong and he didn’t mean it like that," she said.

"I’m still in a bit of shock and in a world of hurt."

I mean, I would be crushed if I were in her shoes. What an awful thing to have your boyfriend say to you; that he is concerned about his family thinking you're lesser than his ex in the looks department.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XFNkg_0fEiyODO00
dariyad - stock.adobe.com

Sign up for Chip Chick's newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

Personally, I wouldn't be able to recover from something like this and I would definitely be looking to move on and find a boyfriend who appreciates me for the entire package.

Do you think she should try to even work through this, or dump this guy?

You can read the original post on Reddit here.

Comments / 0

Related
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
SheKnows

Pregnant Wife Bans Husband From Delivery Room After Baby Name Divides Family. Is She Justified?

Click here to read the full article. A pregnant woman has banned her husband — and her in-laws — from the delivery room after a baby name debate spiraled. Choosing your baby’s name is a heavy decision; couples will deliberate, and even disagree, on the topic. But opening up the debate to extended family members is messy, as a woman on Reddit learned. “In my husband’s family, there is a tradition of naming a baby before it is born,” she explained on Reddit’s “Am I The A**hole” vertical. “The name is embroidered onto a blanket that has been passed down from generation...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

'We went out when we were 12 and I was besotted with him!': Rachel Stevens details rekindling romance with her childhood sweetheart who she married and had children with

Rachel Stevens opened up about re-meeting her childhood sweetheart who she later married and had children with on a new podcast on Wednesday. The former S Club 7 star, gushed over her partner Alex Bourne, 44, whom she married in 2009. The 43-year-old discussed her defining life moments as she...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Daily Mail

Woman leaves the internet in stitches after complaining that her boyfriend is 'spending all his free time' digging a TUNNEL on a property he inherited - revealing he's spent A YEAR on project with no end in sight

Social media users are abuzz over one woman's bizarre relationship problem: Her boyfriend spends nearly all of his free time digging a tunnel on his property. The 27-year-old woman posted anonymously on Reddit, writing that her 31-year-old boyfriend has spent about a year working on his 'remarkably deep' tunnel — and while he is always 'happy' when he comes home from hours of digging, she's worried about his physical safety and mental health.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Bob Saget's showrunner reveals he told her he 'didn't feel good,' his hearing was off and he had a sore throat as she observed he had to talk himself up just before taking the stage for his final performance

Bob Saget told crew backstage at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall, Florida, that he was struggling to get over long Covid and didn't feel good shortly before taking to the stage for what would be the last performance of his life, DailyMail.com has learned. Newly released audio of interviews conducted...
CELEBRITIES
Chip Chick

Chip Chick

New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Lifestyle, tech, and true crime content for women.

 https://www.chipchick.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy