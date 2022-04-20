ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caldwell Parish, LA

Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Office is hiring

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D3jN0_0fEiy7II00

CALDWELL PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Office is taking applications for positions at the Caldwell Parish Correctional Center. Applicants must be 18-years-old, have a high school diploma or an equivalent, and a valid Louisiana driver’s license.

If you’re interested, apply in person at the Caldwell Correctional Center Administrative Office. The Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Office will take applications Monday through Friday, from 8 AM to 4 PM.

