ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Highest-paying jobs in Alabama

By Leada Gore
AL.com
AL.com
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

No. 1 - Orthopedic surgeons, except...

www.al.com

Comments / 2

Related
WSFA

States sending the most people to Alabama

(STACKER) - The U.S. population between 2019 and 2020 grew at the lowest rate in 120 years—just .35%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. But low population growth didn’t stop many people from moving, as western and southern states saw influxes in population while California and New York saw the biggest drops.
ALABAMA STATE
Alissa Rose

2 fastest-growing cities in Alabama

Alabama is a beautiful state with a population of approximately 4,949,697 residents, and it is the 24th most populous state. Alabama is a fantastic spot for a long vacation or a fast getaway, with its magnificent white Gulf beaches, stunning mountains, soulful food, and top-notch entertainment.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Ivey: ‘Alabama way of life’ will not drive away businesses

Gov. Kay Ivey today came to the Magic City to tout her economic record as governor, decrying notions that stands on social issues will lose the state valuable business dollars. “Folks want to come to Alabama to do business in Birmingham,” Ivey told members of the Birmingham Business Alliance during...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
BGR.com

Stimulus checks are returning for people in these 11 states

All of a sudden, new stimulus checks are a very real possibility again — and actually happening, even — in several states across the US. The key point is that this is happening at the state level. Political will in Congress for more federal stimulus checks basically disappeared in December, when a member of President Biden’s own party in the Senate decided he didn’t want to support the payments anymore. Democrats couldn’t afford to lose a single vote, and so that was that. Moreover, it seemed like that would remain the status quo. Until we got deeper into 2022, that is, with soaring gas prices and the cost of food reaching multi-decade highs.
INCOME TAX
beckershospitalreview.com

7 states where COVID-19 deaths have climbed the last 2 weeks

COVID-19 deaths are falling nationwide, but seven states are still seeing higher daily death averages than recorded two weeks ago. As of April 1, the below states reported seven-day death averages that topped figures seen on March 18. Becker's compiled the states with a 14-day increase in average daily death rates using data tracked by The New York Times.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psychiatrists#National Annual
AL.com

Wawa is coming to Alabama. So what’s a Wawa?

Wawa is coming to Alabama! So what’s a Wawa? And will be people get as excited as they did when Buc-ee’s set its sights on the state?. The first question is fairly easy to answer. Wawa is a food market/gas station chain that started with a dairy market in 1964 in the Pennsylvania town of Wawa. It’s a privately held company with more than 950 stores, mostly in East Coast states. The company’s announcement on Monday that it plans a rapid expansion into the Florida Panhandle and Lower Alabama represents a big move into new territory, as the company reaches toward the central Gulf Coast.
ALABAMA STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

States ranked by suicide rate

Wyoming had the highest suicide rate of all U.S. states in 2020, according to a ranking Kaiser Family Foundation released April 12. To calculate age-adjusted suicide rates, Kaiser Family Foundation used data from the U.S. Census Bureau and the CDC's National Center for Injury Prevention and Control. The national age-adjusted...
WYOMING STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Computer Science
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
174K+
Followers
48K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy