The Broken Bow boys golf team placed 5th Thursday at the Gothenburg Invitational played at Wildhorse Golf Club. Broken Bow tied with Sidney for 5th place with a team total 353. Broken Bow was led by Austin Harvey who placed 12th with an 83. Nathan Reynolds, Carsten Fox, and Zack Gaffney all finished with a round of 90 and JR Schaaf shot a 105. Ogallala was the team champion with a 303. Ogallala had the top three individual rounds of the day with Corbin Murphy and Luke Hiltibrand at the top of the leaderboard as each finished with a 1 over par 73 and Caleb Castillo was third with a 3 over par 75. Minden was the team runner up with a 330 while Cozad and McCook tied for third with a 335.

BROKEN BOW, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO