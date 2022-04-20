Uber, Lyft no longer requiring masks

Passengers on airlines are now able to remove their masks, and rideshare companies are following suit.

Uber announced on their website, starting Tuesday, drivers and riders in the U.S. do not have to wear a mask, and riders can ride in the front seat again.

This policy change is also affecting Lyft, another popular rideshare company.

These changes come after a federal judge struck down the Biden Administration’s mask mandate for airplanes and other public transportation.

While the mask policy is no longer in place, the CDC still recommends wearing a mask if you have a high risk of getting sick or are in a high transmission level area.

The no front seat policy is being removed as well, but Uber and Lyft still suggest that all passengers ride in the back seat unless the number of riders prohibits it.

Uber says, if possible, to roll down your window for extra air flow, and to sanitize your hands before and after trips.

Again, this policy change went into effect on Tuesday for both Uber and Lyft companies.

