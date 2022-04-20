ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Uber, Lyft no longer requiring masks

By Fontaine Glenn
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ph0iZ_0fEixV7200

Passengers on airlines are now able to remove their masks, and rideshare companies are following suit.

Fontaine Glenn was live in the control room with more on the updated policies.

Erie Airport to no longer require masks

Uber announced on their website, starting Tuesday, drivers and riders in the U.S. do not have to wear a mask, and riders can ride in the front seat again.

This policy change is also affecting Lyft, another popular rideshare company.

These changes come after a federal judge struck down the Biden Administration’s mask mandate for airplanes and other public transportation.

Uber says riders, drivers no longer have to wear masks

While the mask policy is no longer in place, the CDC still recommends wearing a mask if you have a high risk of getting sick or are in a high transmission level area.

The no front seat policy is being removed as well, but Uber and Lyft still suggest that all passengers ride in the back seat unless the number of riders prohibits it.

Uber says, if possible, to roll down your window for extra air flow, and to sanitize your hands before and after trips.

Again, this policy change went into effect on Tuesday for both Uber and Lyft companies.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Child, 7, dies after being shot in the head on Erie’s east side

Update 5 p.m.: The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed to Action News that the 7-year-old has died from his injuries. A Condemn the Violence event will be held Monday, April 18 at 7:30 p.m. at the corner of Downing and Prospect streets. Erie Police continue to investigate a shooting near Downing Ave. and […]
ERIE, PA
Erie Police raid uncovers 2.6 pounds of fentanyl, cash, guns

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Erie Police Department is announcing a recent drug bust from search warrants. The EPD found pounds of suspected fentanyl, thousands in cash and two firearms. On April 20, the Erie Police Drug/Vice unit served the warrants on 1055 Rankine Ave and 2020 A3 E. 10th St. In the searches, the police found […]
ERIE, PA
Man dies after car, moped accident on I-79

Update: A man riding a moped on the highway has died after being hit by a car Wednesday evening. According to Pennsylvania State Police, calls for emergency personnel went out around 8:40 p.m. Wed. night. It happened near the West Grandview overpass near the ramp on I-79 southbound. Police say the man was riding a […]
ACCIDENTS
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Uber drops COVID-19 mask mandate for drivers, passengers

Rideshare company Uber has followed the lead of airlines and has dropped its mask mandate effective today. Uber is leaving it up to customers and drivers to decide whether or not they want to wear a mask and is telling customers “if you ever feel uncomfortable, you can always cancel the trip,” NBC News reported.
TRAFFIC
MotorBiscuit

The 8 Most Reliable Cars for Uber or Lyft in 2022

Rideshare companies like Uber and Lyft are having a hard time finding enough drivers to keep up with the demand from riders. Part of the issue may come from the excessive wear and tear seen on rideshare cars. Drivers with unreliable cars may need to take more time away from the road to fix problems or may stop driving for Lyft or Uber altogether.
CARS
Daily Voice

TSA Drops Mask Mandate For Planes, Public Transit... For Now

Face masks will no longer be enforced on airplanes and other modes of public transport after a federal judge ruled the order unconstitutional Monday, April 18. The decision comes after U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle said in a 59-page decision that the CDC overstepped its authority by enforcing the 14-month directive.
U.S. POLITICS
TIME

Which Airlines—and Other Transit Services—Are Still Requiring Masks

After a federal judge in Florida struck down the Biden Administration’s transportation mask mandate on Monday, several major U.S. airlines and transit systems began to ditch their mask requirements nationwide, giving travelers and airline employees their first break from COVID-19 safety restrictions in nearly two years.
LIFESTYLE
Man in critical condition following early morning shooting

Erie Police are investigating a reported shooting that took place overnight on the 100 block of East 23rd Street. When police arrived on scene at 137 East 23rd Street around 3:15 a.m., they found a man unresponsive inside the house. Officers performed life saving measures before EMS arrived on scene. It was during these life […]
ERIE, PA
Engadget

Uber Green rides now cost the same as UberX trips

Has announced some Earth Week initiatives and while some of the measures won't be around for the long haul, it's making a permanent change to rides. Those will now cost the same as UberX rides, no matter the level of demand. Uber Green allows users to request a more environmentally...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fast Company

Uber drops mask mandate as Omicron BA.2 spreads

Uber has announced that it is ending its mask mandate in the United States. The company says that as of April 19, 2022, neither riders nor drivers are required to wear face masks on trips. However, Uber also warns that some common sense is needed, reminding passengers that “the CDC still recommends wearing a mask if you have certain personal risk factors and/or high transmission levels in your area.”
TRAFFIC
