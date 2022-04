NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams says he's going to get Rikers Island under control.This after the United States Attorney stepped in and sounded the alarm, putting the possibility of a takeover on the table.The U.S. Department of Justice has run out of patience about the conditions on Rikers Island, writing to a federal judge, "We remain alarmed by the extraordinary level of violence and disorder at the jails..." and, for the first time, introducing the possibility of "seeking the appointment of a receiver" that would strip the city of its control of the troubled jail complex."A receivership doesn't entail...

