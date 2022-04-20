ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

TSA explosives detection canine retires from DIA

By Katie Shatsby
WDTN
WDTN
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fQEEr_0fEiwlp300

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A TSA explosive detection canine is celebrating his retirement from the Dayton International Airport.

According to the City of Dayton, Gunner, a labrador retriever, worked for six years at the Dayton International Airport. The city said Gunner protected Dayton’s passengers, staff, pilots and crew by sniffing out potential hazards in luggage, cargo and more.

Nonprofit raises money for retired DPD K-9’s knee surgery

Gunner reportedly had to retire due to a medical condition. The city said he will now spend his days playing fetch, snuggling with his favorite humans and napping.

“We look forward to sending Gunner off to a relaxing retirement and thank him for his service,” says Director of Aviation Gil Turner. “We’ll miss seeing him hard at work around the airport, but we’re happy he’ll be spending his golden years in retirement with his handler and now-owner, Sgt. Ted Priest.”

A new K9 will be joining the Explosives Detection Canine Unit in the future.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Dayton, OH
Crime & Safety
WDTN

Victim identified in Dayton homicide

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Coroner has released the identity of the 18-year-old who was shot and killed in his home on Tuesday, March 29. According to a release by Lt. Hall with the Dayton Police Department, 18-year-old Riley Clark had gotten into an altercation with his 18-year-old housemate. At some point during […]
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tsa#Retirement#Explosives#Gunner#Aviation#Sgt
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus Roosters closes after shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in stable condition after a shooting Tuesday evening at a north Columbus restaurant that was the scene of a fatal shooting in February of this year. According to Columbus police, the shooting happened at approximately 6:53 p.m. at the Roosters restaurant on the 2400 block of East Dublin […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
10TV

Man dies after being crushed by tree in Licking County

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — A man was killed Monday after a tree he was cutting down fell on him in Licking County. The Licking County Sheriff's Office said crews were called to the 8700 block of Linnville Southeast Road in Newark around 2:30 p.m. The sheriff's office said 64-year-old...
LICKING COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

1 dead following attempted robbery at Ohio AutoZone

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police are investigating an attempted robbery at an AutoZone on W. Third Street. According to Sgt. James Gallagher with the Dayton Police Department, officers responded to a robbery in progress at the AutoZone just before 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 17, 2022. During their initial investigation, they determined the suspect […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

WDTN

12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy